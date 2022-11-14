The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game
There was a notion that Broncos had turned the corner in London.
Nope. It's the same as it has been all season. Nothing has really changed.
Before losing on Sunday to the Titans, the Broncos had a bye week to rest their bodies and seemed to be a confident group after the win in London over the Jaguars.
All of that led to 10 points and a 3-6 record.
The injuries are now worst than before going to London. Several were suffered in the loss to the Titans but some were during the bye week.
Injuries are part of sports and they are not an excuse. We all know that the Broncos have had some terrible luck on the injury front this season.
The more concerning part is just the lack of being prepared by this coaching staff and team. They never look ready. They are terrible on the first drive of the game or the first drive of the second half. Nothing is easy. No flow or groove.
And let's be honest, not much is pretty and appealing about this team.
Nathaniel Hackett is a firsttime head coach and most of his staff is young. But there are leaders on the field for the Broncos. Players like Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons (who didn't play Sunday), Kareem Jackson and Courtland Sutton.
I am sure the coaching staff knew the chance the Broncos had to turn around their season on Sunday, but it sure didn't show. And all the players knew the same thing but everything looks so uninspired.
The offensive line was devastated by injuries before the game and only got worst during the game. So let's throw 42 times? The Broncos were never down by more than a score in this game. Wilson had no time and was sacked six times. He was hit 18 times on top of all the sacks. Why put him in such a dangerous spot?
So let's run the ball, right? That was no better. The Broncos had 25 carries for 65 yards. A whopping 2.6 yards a carry. Oh, Melvin Gordon fumbled again but was ruled down by contract. For some reason he continues to get carries.
Even the Broncos' punting wasn't as strong as it usually is on Sunday and put their defense in some tough spots.
None of it is good. None of it is fun to watch. It is all nap-inducing.
My 10-year old son Everett, who was too young during the Manning years to remember them, always asks me when are the Broncos going to be good again. Or when will I look like I am having fun watching them.
I don't even know what to tell him.
Everett also chimed in a couple years ago with this classic ... "Maybe they just need to practice more because they are bad at football."
I will set up the conference call between him and Hackett on Monday. This advice may be what the Broncos need.