The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game

A season with so much promise is teetering on the edge of collapse.

Remember March, Broncos Country? Even July? All the positivity and excitement?

It's gone and may not be coming back in '22.

Thursday's 12-9 loss to the Colts was boring, embarrassing, nap-inducing and one of the worst performances in Broncos franchise history.

In this space, I wrote that this was not gonna be easy and would take time. Broncos Country needed to be patient because this will be just like when Peyton Manning came to town.

Clearly I was wrong. The only thing this Broncos team has in common with the 2012 team is the 2-3 record after five games.

Everyone is at fault. This is an organizational failure right now. But quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett are playing the two main roles in this disaster.

Wilson came to Denver to finally fill the QB void that has plagued the Broncos for the last six seasons. He has not done that at all. His stats are disappointing (59.4-percent completion rate, four touchdowns, three picks), and he made several head-scratching plays Thursday night.

The quarterback's two interceptions reminded fans of the days of Drew Lock, Case Keenum and Joe Flacco. The first one was a heave under pressure that no Broncos receiver was close to. Made zero sense for Wilson to throw that ball.

The second one was egregious and cost the Broncos three points that would have made the score 12-6 and all but sealed the game. The Colts had not been close to scoring a touchdown to that point. No team's scored fewer touchdowns this season than Indy (or Denver).

This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts, and Indy is still in this! 😮#INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ https://t.co/qcjXnKGOp7 pic.twitter.com/95qRekrIi6 — NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022

Why are the Broncos throwing there? Why is Wilson throwing to Tyrie Cleveland when he is covered by former NFL defensive player of the year Stephen Gilmore? Why is Hackett calling that play? So many questions.

But the questionable play didn't end with that pick. After the Colts drove down the field and tied the game, while no one was hoping for "bonus" football from this game, Indianapolis got the ball first and again drove down the field and kicked a field goal for a 12-9 lead.

From there, Hackett actually got creative with his play call,s and Denver moved down the field. A screen play to Melvin Gordon and big pass play to Jerry Jeudy had the Broncos in business.

Not so fast. Not with this Broncos offense. Not in the red zone. They are the worst team in the league inside the 20. Thursday was no different.

It was fourth-and-1 from the Indy 5-yard line. The Broncos needed one yard to extend the game and have more chances to win.

Run the ball, right?

Nope, let's throw a pass from the shotgun.

The Broncos lost a game no one really deserved to win.

Questions, questions, questions. That's all the Broncos are now. A giant question mark.

No one trusts Hackett to come up with the answers. And honestly, Wilson doesn't deserve that trust either. How do the Broncos fix this mess before its too late?

Right now, there is no answer.