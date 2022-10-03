The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game
Losing to the Raiders on Sunday hurts.
Trying to remember the last time the Broncos beat the Raiders hurts more.
Losing to a Raiders team coached by Josh McDaniels hurts even more than that.
But it's the fourth game of the season and the Broncos are 2-2 after Sunday's 32-23 loss, so no need to be going to full panic mode, right?
Wrong, something is missing with this Broncos team.
And it's the ability to put together a clean, complete game.
The Broncos defense has been the story the first three weeks of the season. They were dominant at times. They were causing turnovers, flying to the ball and making plays all over the field.
Except for Dre'Mont Jones and Patrick Surtain, that seemed to be missing on Sunday as Josh Jacobs and Derek Carr carved up the Broncos. Denver missed too many tackles to count.
The Broncos offense has been missing in action for most of the first three weeks except for one or two drives a game. Russell Wilson has shown flashes, but people are still looking for more.
During Sunday's loss, Wilson and the Broncos moved the ball in the first half and scored 16 points. In the third quarter? They had 17 yards. Yes, just 17 yards before turning it on too late in the fourth quarter.
Special teams was great for a second week in the row as Montrell Washington's punt returns put the Broncos in great spots.
There is a pattern here. All three phases are never clicking at the same time. If the defense comes up with a big stop on Sunday, the Broncos have a good chance at winning. If the offense shows up in Seattle, the Broncos win that game.
For a team with big dreams and a fan base that wants success, a full-team effort is gonna be needed. The Raiders may have been winless going into Sunday but that team is better than 0-3. No matter how much you hate McDaniels, it is the truth. Las Vegas has a ton of talent.
And to beat talented teams in the NFL, a complete game is needed. The Broncos are not doing that and that's why they are 2-2 and one of the most confusing teams in the league.
The Broncos have not been boring through the first four weeks of the season, but that doesn't seem like a good thing. They are exciting for all the wrong reasons.
Broncos Country wants a playoff team. They want a team that doesn't make them cringe at times because this Broncos team does that.
If or when the Broncos play a complete game, it will give everybody hope and excitement again.
Is that game on Thursday against the Colts? Your guess is as good as mine.