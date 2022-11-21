Raiders Broncos Football

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, left, is tackled by Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

In Denver, quarterbacks make big plays when the team needs it the most.

Or in some seasons, mainly 2015, the defense is the one that comes up with the plays needed in a victory.

This current Broncos team does not have that attribute on either side of the ball, and it's a big part of why they are 3-7 and have lost six one-score games.

Sunday's loss to the Raiders was a prime example of this. The Broncos had several chances to close out the 22-16 overtime defeat. They never did. 

Here's a look at the key missed opportunities:

  • Broncos could go up 17-7 at halftime but Melvin Gordon fumbles. The Broncos kick a field goal, which was blocked. No points.
  • At the 2-minute warning of the fourth quarter with the Broncos up 16-13, Russell Wilson decided to throw a pass on third down that fell incomplete. The Broncos were forced to punt the ball back to the Raiders with just under 2 minutes remaining.
  • The Broncos defense then misses a chance to get a stop as the Raiders drove down the field for a tying field goal.
  • And in overtime, the offense never touched the ball as Vegas took three plays to score a touchdown against the Denver defense.

The Gordon fumble was a chance to extend the lead and give Denver some momentum going into halftime while the other three were chances to help the Broncos secure a win.

And Denver went 0-for-4.

Broncos Country is used to watching John Elway take the team down the field when needed, or Peyton Manning leading a drive in crunch time or, dare I say it, Tim Tebow making plays when Denver was in trouble. Jake Plummer had his moments in crunch time as well.

This Broncos team has none of that. And that's a big reason they are 3-7. It's a big reason why this team is such a disappointment, a big reason why coach Nathaniel Hackett will be one-and-done as the coach.

They chances are there but the Broncos just don't take advantage. It's not in their makeup.