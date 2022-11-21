In Denver, quarterbacks make big plays when the team needs it the most.
Or in some seasons, mainly 2015, the defense is the one that comes up with the plays needed in a victory.
This current Broncos team does not have that attribute on either side of the ball, and it's a big part of why they are 3-7 and have lost six one-score games.
Sunday's loss to the Raiders was a prime example of this. The Broncos had several chances to close out the 22-16 overtime defeat. They never did.
Here's a look at the key missed opportunities:
- Broncos could go up 17-7 at halftime but Melvin Gordon fumbles. The Broncos kick a field goal, which was blocked. No points.
- At the 2-minute warning of the fourth quarter with the Broncos up 16-13, Russell Wilson decided to throw a pass on third down that fell incomplete. The Broncos were forced to punt the ball back to the Raiders with just under 2 minutes remaining.
- The Broncos defense then misses a chance to get a stop as the Raiders drove down the field for a tying field goal.
- And in overtime, the offense never touched the ball as Vegas took three plays to score a touchdown against the Denver defense.
The Gordon fumble was a chance to extend the lead and give Denver some momentum going into halftime while the other three were chances to help the Broncos secure a win.
And Denver went 0-for-4.
Broncos Country is used to watching John Elway take the team down the field when needed, or Peyton Manning leading a drive in crunch time or, dare I say it, Tim Tebow making plays when Denver was in trouble. Jake Plummer had his moments in crunch time as well.
This Broncos team has none of that. And that's a big reason they are 3-7. It's a big reason why this team is such a disappointment, a big reason why coach Nathaniel Hackett will be one-and-done as the coach.
They chances are there but the Broncos just don't take advantage. It's not in their makeup.