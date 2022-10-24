The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game
Plenty of teams in Colorado have had expectations but no team has them like the Denver Broncos.
This is a Broncos state. A Broncos region. It's Broncos Country.
This team has won three Super Bowls. It has quarterbacks that go by one name like John and Peyton. Coaches with names like Shanny, Red, Kubes and even Foxy. They have two Hall-of-Fame running backs -- one was called "The Franchise" while the other one is simply TD.
This team matters. At least they use too.
Before the season, expectations were once again placed on the Denver Broncos. New exciting young offensive coach. A future Hall-of-Fame quarterback was coming to rescue us from the QB abyss. A talented GM had created a roster full of stars.
With all of that, the Broncos are heading to London at 2-5.
But are the Broncos the biggest downturn in Colorado sports history? Are they the most disappointing team that had plenty of hype but fell flat?
Let's take a look back.
Mid 1990s Nuggets: Denver was the talk of the NBA after becoming the first No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the first round. The team was full of young talent including Dikembe Mutombo, LaPhonso Ellis and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf. The season after beating Seattle the Nuggets went 41-41 to make the playoffs again but were swept by the Spurs. Mutombo left in free agency and Ellis was never healthy. Denver didn't make the playoffs again until 2004.
2006-07 Broncos: The Jake Plummer-led Broncos made the AFC title game in 2005 and had a great chance at making the Super Bowl. Everything fell apart in that AFC title game against Pittsburgh and coach Mike Shanahan decided to make some changes. He drafted quarterback Jay Cutler in the first round which immediately bothered Plummer. Plummer started the first 11 games before Shanny made the switch the Cutler. Denver was 7-4 when Cutler became the starter. They finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs. Shanahan was fired a couple seasons after that and it took until 2011 for the Broncso to make the postseason again.
2008 Rockies: Colorado had a magical run to the 2007 World Series before falling to the Boston Red Sox. The next season there was some hype for a team with Matt Holliday, Troy Tulowitzki, Todd Helton and some young exciting pitching. The Rockies went 74-88 and missed the playoffs. Colorado was back in the postseason in 2009 but lost in the divisional series. The Rockies didn't make the playoffs again until 2017.
2009-2010 Nuggets: This is a tough one. Coach George Karl led the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals the year before and fell to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. Denver looked even stronger the next season and was in contention for the top spot in the Western Conference most of the season. Then Karl was diagnosed with treatable neck and throat cancer and was away from the team. Denver fell from second to fourth in the West under assistant coach Adrian Dantley including a 7-7 record down the stretch. This veteran team had Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups and Kenyon Martin but lost in the first round to the Utah Jazz. Anthony was traded the next season. The Nuggets made the playoffs the next three years but never got out of the first round. Denver returned to the playoffs in the 2018-19 season.
Patrick Roy coached Avalanche: The legendary goalie was gonna lead the Avs back to glory from the bench. It started out looking so good. In his first season Colorado raced to 112 points and the top spot in the Western Conference. A young talented roster, Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Matt Duchene and Ryan O'Reilly were on the team, was ready to make noise in the playoffs. They did not as they fell in the first round to the Minnesota Wild. Colorado didn't make the playoffs in the next two years of Roy's tenure before abruptly quitting. This of course set off a chain of events that led to the Avs winning the Cup in 2022.
The difference with the 2022 Broncos is they have not really proven a thing. All these other teams won a little bit and showed promise. These Broncos were hyped from January and never did anything.
We hyped them too much but this is all still disappointing. The Nuggets and Avs took time but recovered from their falls. The Rockies really took their time but have made the playoffs since the Broncos' win in Super Bowl 50.
Will the overblown expectations of the Broncos lead to more success in the future?
Only time will tell.