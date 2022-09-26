The day after each Broncos game, digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke gives his top observation from the game
The Denver Broncos are 2-1 and tied for first place in the AFC West after Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers and it has nothing to do with Russell Wilson and the offense.
The stars of the Broncos through three games are Patrick Surtain II, Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Josey Jewell, the Joneses and the rest of the defense.
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's guys are dominating opponents and are the more entertaining side of the ball.
The Broncos defense was strong during Vic Fangio's tenure. But it never seemed to make the big play in the big moment. Remember the Bears and Mitch Trubisky driving down the field for a winning field goal? Or the Jaguars and Gardner Minshew winning in Denver? Or even last season when the Broncos lost their last four games and couldn't slam the door shut?
So far this season the defense is different. It makes plays. It flies around. Pass-rushers are hitting the quarterback with three sacks per game, including four of the 49ers' Jimmy "G."
They are a big reason why the Broncos are 2-1.
Wilson is the $245 million man. Coach Nathaniel Hackett is the offensive mind who was supposed to put the Broncos back on the map. Courtland Sutton, who has been Denver's best offensive player, finally has a QB he can work with. The running back duo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are going to punish teams.
All that talent has the Broncos averaging 14.3 points a game.
Good news for the offense — the defense is only giving up 12 points a game.
The fourth quarter of Sunday's game is a prime example of how this group is different from year's past. After the Broncos scored their only touchdown, the Niners only needed a field goal to win. After a couple quick passes, Jimmy Garoppolo had San Francisco all the way to its 48-yard line.
Then the defense struck with an interception by linebacker Jonas Griffin, slamming the door.
“The defense did great getting them into some passing situations,” Hackett said. “That’s when they came to life.”
All told, the defense had four sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception and safety.
Dare I say it felt a little like 2015?
The Russell Wilson trade aside, the Broncos are still a defense-first team.
