On the 2011 Houston Texans, there was a “little fat kid” in the secondary. At least that’s how Vance Joseph remembers it.

In 2011, Joseph was in his first year as the defensive backs coach and Kareem Jackson was then in his second NFL season. Jackson had been selected out of Alabama with the No. 20 pick of the first round of the 2010 draft.

Flash forward a dozen years and Joseph is now the Broncos’ defensive coordinator. And he has in his secondary Jackson, a 5-foot-10 safety who is a solid 183 pounds and entering his 14th NFL season.

“K-Jack is still playing,’’ said Joseph, who coached Jackson with the Texans through 2013. “It’s funny that he was a corner for (his first nine NFL) years, and now he’s playing safety. He was a little fat kid when I had him as a second-year guy in Houston. Now, he’s a grown man.”

Jackson moved to safety when he joined the Broncos in 2019, the season after Joseph was fired after a two-year stint as Denver’s head coach. At 35, he is the Broncos’ oldest player and provides valuable leadership in the secondary.

“It’s really cool,’’ Jackson said of again having Joseph as a coach. “I’ve always had a relationship with him. … Obviously, things coming full circle and being back in the building with him and him being the 'DC,' this is amazing.”

Joseph was hired in February by Broncos first-year coach Sean Payton, but it was three months before he knew he would be reunited with Jackson. The safety became a free agent in March, and negotiations dragged on before he agreed May 8 to a one-year, $2.667 million contract and then officially signed May 15.

Jackson got a $152,500 signing bonus, but the rest of his deal is non-guaranteed. So he will have to prove to a new head coach he still has what it takes to make the 53-man roster and to earn the full amount of his money.

“Obviously, we’d love to get a few extra dollars here and there if we can, but just understanding what the group of guys we have here and what we can do this year,’’ Jackson, who made $2 million in 2022, said of accepting his latest deal. “So for me, it was all about that and obviously I’ve played a long time, I’ve made a pretty penny. So, I mean, it’s not all about the money.”

Jackson said he had a “ton of conversations” with Payton before he re-signed.

“Just knowing what he’s about, just seeing what he’s done throughout his career in the NFL,’’ Jackson said of Payton, who won a Super Bowl with New Orleans during the 2009 season. “(He has) the vision and he’s capable of directing and leading a team (to the Super Bowl). So he was a huge part of (re-signing).’’

Jackson’s first three Denver seasons were spent under head coach Vic Fangio. Last year, he had Nathaniel Hackett for the first 15 games before Hackett was fired and replaced for the final two by interim coach Jerry Rosburg.

“I think we can do some special things this year,’’ Jackson said. “I think the biggest difference now is obviously having a different coaching staff and having Coach Sean here. It’s no disrespect to any of the other coaches that I’ve been around but I haven’t been around a football mind like that in my career. Just his attention to detail, the way he’s teaching everybody.”

While with Houston from 2010-18, Jackson started 124 of the 132 games he played at cornerback. With Denver since 2019, he has started all 61 games he has played at safety, including all 17 last season.

Now, Jackson could face competition to start from third-year man Caden Sterns. But Jackson said he has kept in good shape as he has gotten older and he has a big supporter in Joseph, who said he continued to follow his game since leaving Houston in 2013 and welcomes being reunited with the veteran.

“He’s smart, and he’s a great leader for our defense,’’ Joseph said. "It's been fun to watch."