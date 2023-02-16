Former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph will interview with the team for its defensive coordinator position, according to 9News.

Joseph's interview with new coach Sean Payton is set for Friday, Mike Klis reported. Joseph is job-hunting after he was released from his position as the Cardinals' coordinator when Arizona hired a new coach, Jonathan Gannon.

Joseph coached the Broncos in 2017 and 2018, compiling an 11-21 record before he was fired.

Payton is building his staff after being introduced as the Broncos' 20th coach Feb. 6.

Joseph has served as defensive coordinator with the Dolphins and Cardinals. In terms of points allowed, his defenses ranked 18th, 28th, 12th, 11th and 31st. His defenses as the Broncos' head coach ranked 22nd and 13th.

Joseph played and later coached at CU-Boulder.

—Paul Klee, The Denver Gazette