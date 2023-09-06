Vance Joseph’s failed two-year stint as Broncos coach ended with a 11-21 record and a pink slip.

What did he learn upon returning to Denver this fall as defensive coordinator?

“I think I’ve grown as a person to accept more help and ask for more help, frequently, and not just when times are bad,” Joseph said in training camp, reflecting on his 2017-18 experience leading the Broncos. “It humbles you a little bit. I’m humbled.”

Joseph won’t linger in the past. But he’s on the Wade Phillips plan: Get fired as Broncos head coach, return to lead the defense, and (hopefully) win a Super Bowl. Joseph inherits a talented roster with sky-high expectations for the 2023 season. He’s taking a nuanced approach.

If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it.

“I just think that there’s a poise and a credibility when he presents that’s impressive,” head coach Sean Payton said. “I think he’s an extremely good communicator, and I think he’s an extremely good leader.”

Joseph did not force new vocabulary during the installation period of training camp. He opted instead to learn terms the Broncos used last season for certain defensive play calls, allowing players to quickly digest new information in Joseph's base 3-4 scheme.

“That’s what a coach should do to allow their players to play fast,” Joseph said. “It’s been fun to learn those calls and different a learn different adjustments … especially in the back end. I’m learning and growing.”

The defense, so far, has relished his collaborative approach.

“It helps a lot,” said outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper, primed for a breakout year in his third NFL season. “Whenever you can take some things from an old defense and apply them to a new defense, it makes the learning process a lot easier. But coach VJ’s system is awesome. I love it. I feel like everybody is getting comfortable in the system, learning their roles and how to be a star in their role.”

Joseph also gave a strong voice to proven leaders on defense such as Josey Jewell, who returns with 43 career starts at inside linebacker.

“You want the players to have ownership,” Joseph explained. “Guys who were here last year, they did some good stuff on tape. I don’t want to dismiss that. ... Josey likes this one pressure that we put in yesterday. The guys have ideas of what’s been good for them in the past. Let’s put it in. I’m willing to learn and listen to the veteran players who work at it and have really good ideas.”

Jewell, who played one season for Joseph in 2018, said: “I remember my rookie year, just some of the calls that he had, and going back to that was really nice for me and easier for me. Especially since we have a lot of guys returning.”

Longtime safety Justin Simmons highlighted Joseph’s strengths in building player relationships when he said, “I love VJ.”

The feeling is mutual.

“(Simmons) actually fixed about three or four things for me in the last four days,” Joseph said in training camp. “I haven’t been in this system. There are certain calls that I wasn’t used to those guys making last year. He explained it. We came together and kind of made it right for both sides. He’s done a good job helping me put in the systems. It’s been special to watch his growth.”

Joseph, 50, is a former CU Buffs quarterback (1990-94) who later returned to Boulder as a secondary coach. Joseph, a Louisiana native, wants to keep his football roots in Colorado.

“This is home for me,” Joseph said.