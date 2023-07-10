In March 2014, the Dallas Cowboys released DeMarcus Ware after nine seasons in a salary-related move, and the star linebacker had to find another team. Suddenly, his phone rang.

It was Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

“When it was Peyton, I was like, ‘OK,’’’ Ware said in an interview with The Denver Gazette. “Peyton sits there and tells me, ‘Hey, we’re scoring about 25 to 35 points a game. We’re going to make sure that you’re rushing (the passer) and fresh.’’’

Then Broncos linebacker Von Miller called.

“Von and I were really close friends,’’ Ware said. “He said, ‘I need my locker mate. I need you right beside me, bro.’ When Von said that, I was like, ‘I’m in. Just let me know what I need to do.’’’

And just like that, Ware joined the Broncos, signing a three-year, $30 million contract. It turned out to be a very good decision.

Ware, then 32, had 10 sacks in 2014. The next season, he helped lead the Broncos to a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Ware retired when his three-year deal ran out after the 2016 season. And on Aug. 5, he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

“He was one of those guys that you knew was going to get (to the Hall of Fame) when he finished playing because he had such a great career, but I do think that getting him in Denver and winning the Super Bowl helped,’’ said Wade Phillips, who had Ware as head coach of the Cowboys from 2007-10 and as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator from 2015-16. “He was a big part of that. And if you get a Super Bowl victory, that gives you a better chance.”

During his 12 NFL seasons from 2005-16, Ware made seven of his nine Pro Bowls and earned all three of his first-team All-Pro nods with the Cowboys. He is ninth on the NFL career list with 138.5 sacks, and 117 came with Dallas, including a career-high 20 in 2008.

But Ware never even made it to the NFC championship game during his 2005-13 Dallas tenure. And having won it all in Denver made it quite special for his career.

“They’re a team that solidified my career with a Super Bowl,’’ Ware said. “(Going to Denver) was a rebirth for a guy that was later on in his career. I needed that spark from a young team that was around me but it also was a team that was mature. And I fit right in. I became a captain the first year and me and Peyton just rode that horse as long as we could.”

Manning retired after the Super Bowl win and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 in his first year of eligibility. Ware didn’t make it in 2022 in his first year on the ballot before he got the call last February that he would be part of the eight-man class of 2023.

“I just know when your time is due, it’s due,’’ Ware said of waiting a year. “And being able to say, ‘I’m part of the Hall of Fame,’ it could have been this year, it could have been last year. … If you’re first ballot, if you’re second ballot, if it’s later on in career that you make it, you get to say to your family. ‘We’re history. (Our) name is going to live forever.”

Ware said when he was playing he “never thought” he “had a shot” at the Hall of Fame. It didn’t really hit him that he made it until he visited the shrine in March along with linebacker Chuck Howley and defensive lineman Joe Klecko, fellow members of the 2023 class.

“It was a surreal moment because, as a player, you can’t say, ‘I want to make the Hall of Fame,’’’ Ware said. “You can say, ‘I want to be Defensive Player of the Year’ or ‘I want to win the Super Bowl’ or ‘I want to be team captain.’ But you can’t say, ‘I’m going to make the Hall of Fame.’ And then when you into that room (with the busts), now you’re part of that history. … Then it’s like, ‘Whoa, ‘I am that guy in the Hall of Fame.’ It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’’

Ware, taken with the No. 11 pick by Dallas in the first round of the 2005 draft out of Troy (Ala.) University, selected Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to be his Hall of Fame presenter since he “took that chance on me.” As for the Cowboys releasing him in 2014 and shedding his $12.25 million base salary, Ware said he understood they would have incurred a “huge salary-cap hit” by keeping him.

The move got Ware to Denver, where he made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, he was part of a unit that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total defense.

“He was great, and we had one of the all-time defenses,’’ said Phillips, now coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Nevertheless, Ware said he was in “horrific” pain throughout the 2015 season while battling a herniated disk in his lower back. He rarely practiced during the season, missed five games, and was shot up with pain-killing medication before he did take the field.

“I couldn’t walk sometimes and the guys would carry me to the meeting room,’’ said Ware, who had 7.5 sacks in 11 regular-season games. “I wouldn’t practice throughout the week but every Sunday I found a way to muster up and get a couple sacks or a sack here or there or some pressure in like huge points in the game. And people didn’t know that after games guys would carry me out of the stadium and into the house. It was bad, but I wanted to win and bring that championship to Denver and I was able to do that.”

Ware said some of the the players who carried him around were Miller, Shaq Barrett and Shane Ray. One was used on each side.

“They would carry me from my locker to the meeting room, from the meeting rooms to the treatment room,’’ said Ware, who eventually had surgery on his back in December 2016. "I knew on Sundays I just had to muster up about 15 plays, so I could get out there on third down and rush the passer.”

Ware is selling himself short. In the 2015 regular season, he averaged 36.3 plays per game and had one game with 15 snaps while playing 22 or more in the others he played. Then in three postseason games, he averaged 54.7 snaps and said he had "so much adrenaline going" that he was able to overcome the pain.

In a 20-18 win over New England in the AFC Championship Game, the Broncos hit Patriots quarterback Tom Brady an astounding 23 times, with Ware accounting for seven. Ware called it “one of the greatest games” he played. But just as important was what Ware did the eve before the game.

“He walked up with luggage on wheels, and I’m like, ‘Where’s he going?’ Then he got to the front of the room and he opened it up and there was the Lombardi Trophy,’’ Ryan Harris, then a Denver tackle, recalled of Ware pulling out the first Super Bowl trophy won by the Broncos, in January 1998. “He slammed it down on the table and said, ‘This is what they’re trying to take from us. This is what we were built for, this moment.’ It was the greatest speech in the history of the playoffs.”

The Broncos two weeks later earned the third Lombardi Trophy in franchise history with the win over the Panthers. Ware had four hits on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, including two sacks.

Harris was one of the first players after the game to hold the Lombardi Trophy. When numerous Broncos players stuck out their hands to be next, Harris made a point of handing the trophy to Ware, whom he said flashed “the biggest smile you’d ever seen.”

“That feeling, those memories of winning the Super Bowl, are near and dear to me,’’ Ware said. “They’re going to last forever. But now being inducted into the Hall of Fame, having all those guys come back, how cool is it going to be now to sort of relive those moments again?”

Many of Ware’s former teammates will be in Canton for his enshrinement. Phillips said he will be on hand.

Phillips has kept in regular touch with Ware since the linebacker retired after the 2016 season and the defensive coordinator was fired. Ware lives in the Dallas area, and when the Roughnecks played a nearby road game in April against the Arlington Renegades, he delivered a speech to Phillips’ team.

“It was a great experience for those guys to hear what it took to be a great pro and a Hall of Famer,’’ Phillips said. “He really impressed my football team. He told them what he did with his workouts and the players could tell how dedicated he was to being a great player.”

So what were Ware’s workouts like?

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve been around,’’ Phillips said. “He would come in at 6 o’clock in the morning to work out and then go to meetings. He did that his whole career. He had a routine and he was relentless at it. He worked on weights obviously and stretched and worked on his body.”

Phillips called Ware a “great leader” and a “great person.” Harris agreed.

“He’s the greatest teammate I’ve ever had and it’s not even close," said Harris, who played in the NFL from 2007-16, including 2007-10 and in 2015 with the Broncos. “He was so professional. He took better care of himself better than any other teammate I ever had. He was the consummate leader. Even when he was injured, he gave you everything you needed. He was one of the most dynamic players ever at his position.”

The former linebacker also can sing. Ware, who in the late 1990s at Auburn (Ala.) High School sang in a four-man group called Mirage, will perform the national anthem before the Aug. 3 Hall of Fame Game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets.

“That doesn’t surprise me,’’ Harris said. “He’s a man of many talents.’’