Washington Commanders (1-0) at Broncos (0-1), Empower Field at Mile High, 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 (CBS)

Scouting the Commanders: Beware of the Washington pass rush and dual-threat ability of quarterback Sam Howell. Between Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the Commanders should have one of the better pass-rushing tandems in the NFL. Young, who missed 14 games last season, was held out of Week 1 with an injury but could return for the Broncos game.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and new franchise ownership give hope to long-suffering fans in the DMV. While the Broncos have slogged along with quarterback issues, theirs are no match for Washington, which has fielded an NFL-high 12 starting quarterbacks since 2018. Howell has gone from fifth-round pick to team captain in the span of one year.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera carries the head coach title, but it’s the coordinators who should be on the marquee. Former CU Buffs star Eric Bieniemy (offense) and former Broncos coordinator Jack Del Rio (defense) key the Commanders’ revival. Bieniemy left his post as Patrick Mahomes’ right-hand man, while Del Rio’s defense dominated in a Week 1 win.

The Broncos and Commanders have met 15 times, the Broncos holding an 8-7 series lead. The recent matchup came in 2021, a 17-10 Broncos win that saw Melvin Gordon score two touchdowns and Teddy Bridgewater throw for 213 yards. The most notable contest, however, is one Broncos Country has chosen to forget: Washington 42, Denver 10, in Super Bowl XXII.