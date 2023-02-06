Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, left, shakes hands with Owner and Chief Executive Officer Greg Penner before speaking at the podium during an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
The Broncos introduced Sean Payton as the team's 20th coach after he signed a 5-year contract.
Led by co-owner and CEO Greg Penner, the Broncos conducted a 37-day search after firing Nathaniel Hackett Dec. 26. Payton was always considered one of the top candidates due to his prior success in coaching the Saints for 15 seasons.
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, right, shakes hands with general manager George Paton during an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to media members during an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton wears a Broncos pin on his lapel during an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, left, shakes hands with Owner and Chief Executive Officer Greg Penner before speaking at the podium during an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to media members during an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks to media members during an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Screen with newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is displayed behind a table with helmets before an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, center, holds a helmet for a photo while standing with, from left, general manager George Paton, owner Carrie Walton Penner, owner Condoleezza Rice and owner and chief executive officer Greg Penner during an introductory press conference for Payton on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, second from right, holds a helmet while standing for a photo with his daughter Meghan Payton and her fiancé Christopher Titone, left, and his son Connor Payton, right, during an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Denver Broncos owner and chief executive officer Greg Penner speaks at the podium during an introductory press conference for newly hired head coach Sean Payton on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton answers questions from media members during the introductory press conference for newly hired head coach Sean Payton on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks with media members after an introductory press conference on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s wife Skylene Montgomery is shown to her and the family’s seats during an introductory press conference for Payton on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
