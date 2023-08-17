ENGLEWOOD – Elijah Garcia spent much of last season learning from Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald. Then he went out Friday and did something Donald often does.

Garcia, a second-year defensive lineman for the Broncos, had two sacks in the 18-17 loss at Arizona in the preseason opener. He dumped Cardinals quarterback David Blough twice in the fourth quarter and after each one raised his arms high in a celebratory manner.

“It was a dream come true getting my first NFL sacks,’’ said Garcia, not minding a bit that they came late in a preseason game. “I just enjoyed being out there on the field again and playing in a game. Live action is special.”

In his nine-year NFL career, Donald has had two or more sacks in a game 18 times in the regular season and twice in the playoffs. Perhaps something Garcia learned from him last season paid off.

After playing at Rice, Garcia went undrafted in 2022 and signed with the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. He spent much the season on their practice squad and picked up valuable tips from Donald.

“Some of the pass rush moves and some of the mentality of pass rushing,’’ Garcia said of what he learned from Donald. “Just watching him work, I could just try to emulate those things. Just watching him really slowed a lot of things down in my head. I got to learn. It helped a lot.”

On Dec. 7, 2022, Garcia was plucked off the Rams’ practice squad and added to Denver’s 53-man roster. He got into the final two games of the season, playing 18 snaps on defense and one on special teams.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 302-pound Garcia must prove himself to first-year coach Sean Payton. Garcia, listed prior to the game at Arizona as third on the depth chart at defensive end, hopes having a two-sack game will help in his quest to make the team.

“I’m sure it definitely helps,’’ said Garcia, who next will take the field Saturday at San Francisco in Denver's second preseason game. “Any time I can show this team what I can provide is great.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Count Denver linebacker Jonathon Cooper as liking what he has seen so far from Garcia.

“He’s doing great,’’ Cooper said. “He’s somebody who’s been working really hard this offseason. He’s in the weight room every day just trying to figure out ways that he can be better and honestly all the work he’s put in is paying off because we saw what happened this past game.”

Garcia is hopeful of having a long NFL career but if that doesn’t happen he seemingly has plenty to fall back upon. While at Rice for six years, five as an active player, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a master’s degree in accounting. He had a 3.4 grade-point average.

On the football field, Garcia earned All-Conference USA honors. Off the field, he was all over the place in Houston.

Garcia helped out in the 2019 mayoral campaign of Tony Buzbee, although he didn’t win. He served as an intern for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020 and also was an intern for Tidal Loans, a mortgage loan company.

“It was just me getting my feet wet, seeing what I like to do,’’ Garcia said of his many pursuits. “But I obviously love football. That’s my main thing.”

After his playing career is over, Garcia wants to remain involved in the sport.

“I’ve thought about coaching,’’ said the San Antonio native. “I want to give back to the younger generation because I was once in their shoes and I had dreams and aspirations of playing this game and being here now is special.”

Now, the key for Garcia is stick around the NFL for awhile before he has to think too much about coaching. Continuing to pile up sacks certainly would help his cause.