ENGLEWOOD — Broncos CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton surely have a checklist for the team's next coach.

Coaching experience, relationship with players, X's and O's, and personality, among others, are surely at the top of their list. But what about the Broncos' players?

They won't be in the interviews, which are believed to start this coming week following the season finale Sunday versus the Chargers. They won't have much say in who the Broncos hire, either. But that doesn't mean they don't have a preference on what type of coach they want.

And it's rather simple.

"I think what we desire, what we want as players, is we all want to win," quarterback Russell Wilson said. "We want a winner. We want a person that's going to encourage us and challenge us at the same time — push us to the furthest edge every day. And also teach us how to be better men every day, too. And all that counts."

Finding "a winner" sounds easier than it actually is. This year's cycle of coaching candidates doesn't exactly have proven track records, other than former Saints coach Sean Payton and University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh — who are both on Denver's list of potential candidates.

If the Broncos can land Payton or Harbaugh, who are sure to garner interest from other teams too, the wins will likely follow. Both have shown they're "winners" in the NFL. Payton posted a .624 winning percentage in 15 seasons and won Super Bowl XLIV in New Orleans and Harbaugh posted a .688 winning percentage in four seasons and reached Super Bowl XLVII in his second season with San Francisco.

But with rumors circulating that Payton is only interested in coaching jobs in Los Angeles or Dallas, and him likely costing several draft picks and a record-breaking contract, he may not be a realistic option in Denver. And Harbaugh has been cryptic, with several reports saying he wants to leave for the NFL while he says he "expects" to be at Michigan next year, despite the reports.

That leaves the next batch of candidates.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and former Colts coach Frank Reich all have head coaching experience, but all were fired after six or less seasons. Quinn and Reich both had winning records as head coaches — Quinn even reached the Super Bowl with the Falcons — but both quickly fizzled after reaching their peaks.

And there are sure to be hidden gems in this year's coaching carousel, like now-Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and now-Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell were last year. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are expected to have opportunities for head coaching gigs, along with several other young first-time coaches.

"First of all, I know Greg and George, they're going to do a great job and the executive team upstairs, they're going to do a great job of finding a great head coach," Wilson said. "There's some great options, obviously. There's a lot of amazing coaches and brilliant people that have been really, really successful coaching the game and have gone to Super Bowls, won them, been to them, and been at the highest level in whatever facet that may be. And there's also some brilliant minds, too, that are younger."

But it's hard to believe the Broncos will hire a first-time head coach for the fourth consecutive time. Many believe they need someone who knows what it looks like to not only run an NFL team, but doing it a high level.

"I don’t say this because it’s been necessarily lacking, but me personally, I just want to win," team captain and safety Justin Simmons said. "That’s not a shot at any other coach that we’ve had. I always look in the mirror first. When stuff like this happens like with coach Hackett, I think about what I could’ve done better to help keep his job stable. Whatever it is, whoever it is — I just want to win."

The process is well underway, with the Broncos having already reached out to several candidates, including Payton and Harbaugh, according to several reports. It's expected though, that the Broncos will take their time on this search, and the NFL playoffs could certainly extend the search even longer.

And while Penner will lead the search, he's sure to ask his veteran players for their input, such as Wilson and Simmons. They're sure to follow it closely, too. Because they know whoever Penner hires could change the complexion of not only the Broncos' future, but their own.

"We're excited just to play this game this week. There's so much ahead," Wilson said. "There's so much great ahead and so much to look forward to. But as we know now, just enjoy today."