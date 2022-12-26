The Denver Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett after an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday. He finished with a 4-11 record.
Plenty of reaction has come on social media. Here are some of the best
"The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett." — Adam Schefter, NFL insider, @AdamSchefter
"The next head coach of the Denver Broncos will be the franchise’s FIFTH in EIGHT years." — Romi Bean, CBS 4 reporter, @Romi_Bean
"Nathaniel Hackett becomes only the FOURTH NFL head coach to be FIRED without lasting one season." — Andrew Siciliano, NFL Network analyst, @AndrewSiciliano
"It's just stunning how many times the Broncos have gotten both the head coach and quarterback decisions wrong. Often, those decisions have been so intertwined it's been hard to totally say who was to blame, so you have to blame everyone." — Lindsay Jones, The Ringer NFL reporter, @bylindsayhjones
"Sean Payton will be the next coach of the Broncos." — Jeremy Bloom, Olympian and former CU Buff, @JeremyBloom11
"The Broncos situation after yesterday became untenable … my hunch is that the next coach will have previous head coaching experience after the string of failure with Denver hiring first time head coaches." — Drew Goodman, Rockies play-by-play announcer, @DrewGoodman42
"He is the first of what will be many casualties of the worst trade in NFL history." — Nick Wright, Fox Sports analyst, @getnickwright
"Talking to folks in the know, the Broncos could go a number of directions for interim HC. Evero is certainly a candidate, and a league source told me his contract likely won’t be voided, just amended, with a slight raise, but still under contract" — Brandon Krisztal, KOA sports reporter, @BKDenverSports
"The pairing of Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett clearly wasn't working. Getting rid of Wilson isn't an option at this point." -- Mark Maske, Washington Post reporter, @MarkMaske
"Source confirms DC Ejiro Evero was offered interim spot. He elected to stay as DC over final two weeks." -- Troy Renck, Denver 7 reporter, @TroyRenck