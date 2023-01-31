After firing coach Nathaniel Hackett Dec. 26, the Broncos took their time with a coaching search.

Tuesday, the Broncos made their decision by trading two picks for former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

Here was some of the reaction from social media:

"Breaking: Saints and Broncos are finalizing compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning HC Sean Payton, sources tell ESPN. This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become Denver’s next head coach. And so Payton is expected to head to Denver as its next HC." — ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter

"Let the fun begin!!!" — Broncos receiver Tim Patrick

"Sean Payton coaching for GM George Paton while Peyton Manning has a presence in the building. Know your Paytons/Patons/Peytons challenge #BroncosCountry" — 104.3 host Chad Andrus

"One thing that stood out to the Broncos' search group was how Payton finished in New Orleans. From 2017 to 2020, Saints were 49-15 and won four straight NFC South titles. Those were Drew Brees' age 38, 39, 40 and 41 seasons. Belief is Payton still has a lot of coaching juice." The Athletic's Broncos reporter Nick Kosmider

"What the Broncos gave up to acquire Russell Wilson and Sean Payton: 3 first-round picks 3 second-round picks 2022 fifth-round pick QB Drew Lock TE Noah Fant DL Shelby Harris" — CBS Sports

"Wouldn’t it be something if Vic Fangio joined Payton here in Denver as the DC? Awkward? Yes. But not out of the question, considering Fangio hasn’t signed the deal in Miami yet. And Vic loves himself some Sean Payton!" — Altitude Sports personality Vic Lombardi

"Couldn’t be more excited about the @SeanPayton hire in Denver! LG!" — 104.3 The Fan host and former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth

"One thing we should remember, Sean Payton knows how to find a way to build an OL. It’s a major need for the #Broncos and it has to happen quickly. Obviously it is directly connected to the process of fixing Russell Wilson, which also Payton has to do." — NFL Network reporter James Palmer