What’s Next for the Broncos
Week 12: Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8), 11 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 27), Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
SCOUTING THE PANTHERS: If the season ended today, the Panthers would pick third in the NFL draft, the Broncos eighth (and that pick would go to Seattle). The Panthers are middle of the pack on offense, scoring 22 touchdowns. (That sounds like a ton in Broncos Country, where the beloved managed 12 touchdowns in nine games. For reference, the Chiefs had 34 touchdowns in that span). But where the Panthers ride the struggle bus is on defense. Carolina’s ‘D’ had given up 243 points in 10 games — yet another prime spot to reroute the Broncos' scoring woes.
PANTHERS QUARTERBACK Baker Mayfield subbed in for starter PJ Walker against the Ravens on Sunday. Mayfield was fine, nothing great and nothing awful. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 196 yards. No touchdowns, no interceptions. Mayfield has made five starts and shows some of his worst numbers as a pro, including a completion percentage of 56%. He’s been sacked, on average, three times per game.
PANTHERS COACH Steve Wilks is the interim after the franchise fired Matt Rhule in October. Broncos Country might remember Wilks as a key figure in Super Bowl 50 — the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach for the Panthers. As a coordinator with the Bears and the Panthers, he lost two Super Bowls to a Peyton Manning-led team. Reports consider Wilks a potential long-term hire for the Panthers, who could be digging into the same pool of candidates as the Broncos if the Broncos move on from Nathaniel Hackett. Stay tuned.