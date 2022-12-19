What’s Next for Broncos
Week 16: Broncos (4-10) at Los Angeles Rams (4-9), 2:30 pm Sunday, Dec. 25 (CBS/Nickelodeon), SoFi Stadium
SCOUTING THE RAMS: For the second straight week, the Broncos can scout their next opponent on Monday Night Football. The Rams face the Packers Monday at Lambeau Field, a matchup that looked like a prime-time gem before the season. Then the Rams fell apart. And the Packers (5-8) fell apart. The Rams snapped a six-game losing streak last week with a win over the Raiders. They have myriad issues, namely a beat-up offensive line that’s seen 12 combinations and injuries to quarterback Matt Stafford and Super Bowl star Aaron Donald.
RAMS COACH Sean McVay is a Super Bowl champion, makes $14 million annually and married a Ukrainian model. He’s doing OK, despite the Rams’ struggles this season. He’s also a shoo-in to star as a TV analyst when the football stresses become too much. The New York Post reported Amazon offered McVay $100 million over five seasons as an analyst. Only Bill Belichick ($20 million) and Pete Carroll ($15 million) have higher salaries among NFL coaches.
RAMS QUARTERBACK Baker Mayfield is 1-0 as the team’s starter. His debut came last week when Los Angeles claimed Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick, off waivers. With 48 hours to prepare for his Rams debut, Mayfield completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 230 yards and a 91.4 pass rating. He’s a free agent after this season and will be worth a look for the Broncos.