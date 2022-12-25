What’s Next for Broncos
Week 17: Broncos (4-11) at Kansas City Chiefs (12-3), 11 a.m. Sunday (CBS), Arrowhead Stadium
SCOUTING THE CHIEFS: Kansas City has won eight of nine games after an uneven start to the season. The only loss in that stretch was a three-pointer to the Bengals, another Super Bowl contender. Unfortunately for the Broncos, the Chiefs are still vying for the No. 1 seed, a big deal when the No. 2 seed could mean a trip to frigid Buffalo in the AFC championship. So the Chiefs are going to play all their available studs. No team in the AFC has scored more points.
CHIEFS QUARTERBACK Patrick Mahomes is the shoo-in NFL MVP if voters are paying attention. The league’s leader with 4,720 passing yards, Mahomes landed his MVP moment when he scrambled 4 yards for a diving touchdown against the Seahawks. The week before, Mahomes completed his first 20 passes vs. the Texans. Mahomes has 37 touchdowns, a league high, against 11 interceptions, three of which came against the Broncos. While Eagles star Jalen Hurts is worthy of consideration, it’s Mahomes who is the unquestioned league MVP.
CHIEFS COACH Andy Reid has been an NFL head coach since 1999 — when Nathaniel Hackett was still in college at UC Davis. This will be the eighth-straight season Reid’s Chiefs have ranked in the top eight in the league in win percentage and the 10th straight season his Chiefs will rank in the top 10 in points scored. The Broncos should be so lucky to land a Reid.