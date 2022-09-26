WHAT’S NEXT
Week 4: Broncos (2-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)
Sunday (2:25 pm, CBS) at Allegiant Stadium
SCOUTING THE RAIDERS: Sorry to say — OK, we're not sorry — but the Raiders are a mess. And their 0-3 record means the Broncos are running into one desperate outfit on The Strip. Hey, maybe 0-3 is what Josh McDaniels needs in his second foray as a head coach. His Broncos opened 6-0 and we all saw how that ended — quickly and painfully.
RAIDERS QUARTERBACK Derek Carr suddenly is an interception machine. Four picks in three games surely can be attributed to seven sacks in three games. But the veteran quarterback, who is 9-6 against the Broncos, can't shoulder the blame for Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders defense gave up three touchdown drives on Tennessee's first three possessions. Playing catch-up is no way to play.
RAIDERS COACH Josh McDaniels had it pretty good in New England. Whenever he leaves, things don't go pretty well for him. McDaniels lasted only 28 games as Broncos coach (11-17) and his first month as Raiders coach is spiraling as well. His problem at the moment is a revolving door along the offensive line, where McDaniels has tried seven combinations. His first Raiders should be better than they are.