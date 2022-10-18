What’s Next
Week 7: New York Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4), 2:05 p.m. Sunday (CBS), Empower Field at Mile High
SCOUTING THE JETS: When the schedule was released, the Jets game looked like a win for the Broncos. Not so fast, say the Jets. The reawakening of New York football — the Jets and Giants are a combined 9-3 — has the Jets in a brash, confident state of mind. The Jets went into Lambeau Field and blasted the Green Bay Packers 27-10 on Sunday. “We're like little gnats,” ex-Broncos and current Jets safety Will Parks explained to reporters in Green Bay. The Jets have some bite, and the Broncos can’t afford to take this mean green machine lightly.
JETS QUARTERBACK Zach Wilson has been riding shotgun in the team’s rebirth. During New York's three-game win streak Wilson has thrown one touchdown and one interception. In the big win over Green Bay, he needed only 10 completions and 110 passing yards. A powerful running game led by rookie Breese Hall (116 yards) led the way for the AFC's surprise team.
JETS COACH Robert Saleh should have the goods on the Broncos. One of his big breaks came when Gary Kubiak hired him on to the Texans staff in 2005. Then he helped beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII as a Seahawks staffer. Later, he was hired by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan as defensive coordinator. Look for Saleh to bring detailed know-how to Denver.