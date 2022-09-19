WHAT’S NEXT
Week 3: San Francisco 49ers (1-1) vs. Broncos (1-1)
Sunday (6:20 pm, NBC) at Empower Field at Mile High
SCOUTING THE 49ERS: San Francisco was bad in Week 1 (a 19-10 loss to the Bears), good in Week 2 (a 27-7 win over the Seahawks). The Niners were expected to be a Super Bowl contender coming out of the NFC, rolling into the season with the same odds to get there as the Broncos. Through two weeks, San Francisco is one of the NFL's mystery teams.
49ERS QUARTERBACK Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s game on Sunday. What a bummer for the 22-year-old — and for Broncos fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the gifted quarterback. Good thing the 49ers paid $6 million in guaranteed money to Jimmy Garoppolo, the backup, who’s likely going to face the Broncos for the first time Sunday. Jimmy "G" went 13-of-22 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass against the Seahawks.
49ERS COACH Kyle Shanahan was the people’s choice when the Broncos opted to hire Vance Joseph in 2017. Now the Cherry Creek grad has a fully loaded 49ers roster — with a question mark at quarterback. His father’s name is in the Broncos Ring of Fame on the east side of Mile High. Can Kyle steal away with a triumph in his first game in Colorado as the 49ers coach?