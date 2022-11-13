What’s Next for the Broncos
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) at Broncos (3-6), 2:05 pm Sunday (Nov. 20), Empower Field at Mile High
SCOUTING THE RAIDERS: Nobody blows a lead like the Raiders. Only the 2003 Falcons and 2020 Chargers lost three games after holding a 17-point lead — and they did it over the course of a full season. Las Vegas blew three 17-point leads through the first eight games. The good news for the Broncos: an early deficit won’t spell doom. The bad news: the Raiders are better than a last-place record indicates. The Raiders lost to the Indianapolis Colts 25-20 Sunday.
RAIDERS QUARTERBACK Derek Carr is 10-6 vs. the Broncos, the only AFC West rival he has a winning record against. He’s thrown 17 touchdowns vs. seven picks. Fortunately for the Broncos, Carr has been unable to find his mojo. His QB rating is its lowest since 2017, his competition percentage its lowest since ’15. But Carr is a winning-is-all-that-matters guy, and the Raiders are averaging 30 points per game during a five-game win streak over the Broncos.
RAIDERS COACH Josh McDaniels, well, you can imagine the reception he’s going to earn at Empower Field at Mile High. Since a 6-0 start as Broncos coach, McDaniels is 7-24 as the coach in Denver and Las Vegas. Next Sunday will be McDaniels’ first game as the opposing head coach at Mile High. As the Raiders coach, he’s already 1-0 against the Broncos after a 32-23 win at Allegiant Stadium in early October. The Raiders’ abysmal record is somewhat deceiving with Vegas losing six games by one score.