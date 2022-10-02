WHAT’S NEXT
Week 5: Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) at Broncos (2-2)
Thursday (6:15 pm, Amazon Prime Video) at Empower Field at Mile High
SCOUTING THE COLTS: The Colts are a mess. Their 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday came at home. They also were blown out by the Jags. They are a turnover machine, and they’re playing the Broncos on a short week. Why did the Colts fall to the Titans? Indy had no rushing game and Tennessee a big one. Plus, the Colts had to deal with Titans workhorse Derrick Henry for over 20 carries and 100 yards. Thursday night is a game the Broncos should win.
COLTS QUARTERBACK Matt Ryan has eight fumbles through four games, a welcome sight for Broncos pass-rushers Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. The veteran quarterback also has thrown five interceptions. Can the Broncos 'D' disrupt a Colts offense prone to turnovers?
COLTS COACH Frank Reich reportedly is in danger of losing his job in Indianapolis. Colts fans booed the home team Sunday and the Colts have not met preseason expectations. If they fall to 1-3-1 on Thursday, a long weekend could be when upper management opts for the dreaded press release from owner Jim Irsay: “It was time to go in a different direction.”