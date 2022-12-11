What’s Next for Broncos
Week 15: Arizona Cardinals (4-8) at Broncos (3-10), 2:05 pm Sunday, Dec. 18 (CBS), Empower Field at Mile High
SCOUTING THE CARDINALS: You, too, can scout the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Arizona hosts New England with a 1-9 record in its last 10 home games. The biggest problem for the Cardinals, among others, has been on defense. They're 0-4 when allowing 101 or more rushing yards, and the Cardinals are one loss shy of being eliminated from playoff contention.
CARDINALS QUARTERBACK Kyler Murray is facing the same question as Russell Wilson with the Broncos: How soon can their teams get out of their contracts? Murray scored a $230 million extension not long before Wilson scored a $245 million extension. Murray's Cardinals teams have one winning record in his four seasons.
CARDINALS COACH Kliff Kingsbury shares a dubious honor with Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett. They are 1-2 as betting favorites to be the next coach fired. Plus, Broncos fans can welcome back Vance Joseph, the Cardinals defensive coordinator, for the first time since he was fired in Denver. Hey, it's the little things.