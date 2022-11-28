What’s Next
Week 13: Broncos (3-8) at Baltimore Ravens (7-4), 11 am Sunday (CBS), M&T Bank Stadium
SCOUTING THE RAVENS: The Ravens’ ‘D’ looks like a Ravens ‘D’ again. Baltimore entered Sunday second in the NFL in forcing turnovers, second in third-down percentage, third in stopping the run, top 10 in sacks. Did Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs come out of retirement? No, the new generation is led by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, edge rusher Justin Houston and linebacker Roquan Smith. Will ex-Ravens coach Gary Kubiak design a blueprint for son Klint?
RAVENS QUARTERBACK Lamar Jackson is a thrill a minute, still. Yet the former MVP doesn’t have a contract with the Ravens beyond this season. What gives? It’s easy to ask if the Ravens have lost their marbles. But after seeing the Seahawks fleece the Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade, knowing Wilson wasn’t going to be a long-term solution, it might be smart to see this situation play out before deciding if Jackson or the Ravens is playing checkers or chess.
RAVENS COACH John Harbaugh is in his 15th season with the franchise. Altogether now, Broncos fans: "What’s that like?" In his most recent matchup with the Broncos, Harbaugh ruffled some feathers when he called a running play in search of 100 yards. OK, so he ruffled Vic Fangio’s feathers. “I thought it was kind (expletive), but I expected it from them,” Fangio said last season. Stay tuned to see if there are fireworks after a matchup in Baltimore, where the locals are steaming mad after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.