What’s Next
Week 8: Broncos (2-5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5), 7:30 a.m. (MT) Sunday, Wembley Stadium (90,000), London
SCOUTING THE JAGS: Which team is packing motivation on a trip overseas? That’s the team that wins in the United Kingdom. The Jags haven’t been blown out this season with each loss coming by eight points or fewer. Jacksonville’s 20-17 loss to the 5-1 Giants on Sunday was a huge missed opportunity as the Jags had a fourth-quarter lead. Regardless, Travis Etienne Jr. (114 rushing yards) and Trevor Lawrence (266 passing yards) look like Roger Craig and Joe Montana compared to the Broncos. The Jags rank 15th in scoring offense, middle of the pack, the Broncos dead last.
JAGUARS QUARTERBACK Trevor Lawrence has made an expected leap in his second season. The former No. 1 pick out of Clemson has cut down on his interceptions (from 17 to four) and upped his accuracy (59 percent to 65 percent). Entering Sunday, Lawrence had a 100-plus passer rating in three of six games, another jump. He also earned his first AFC offensive player of the week in a 38-10 rout of the Los Angeles Chargers, who handled the Broncos.
JAGUARS COACH Doug Pederson was a heady choice by Jacksonville ownership. Is it worth noting the Jaguars interviewed Nathaniel Hackett — twice? And is it worth noting Pederson loaded up on veteran coaches to rebuild the Jags, from Jim Bob Cooter (passing game) to Mike Caldwell (defensive coordinator) to Mike McCoy (quarterbacks)? Experience sure can come in handy when a 2-5 squad travels abroad to an exciting city with a spicy nightlife.