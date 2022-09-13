WHAT’S NEXT
Houston Texans at Broncos: Sunday (2:25 pm, CBS) at Empower Field at Mile High
SCOUTING THE TEXANS: Houston left Week 1 with a bad taste and a 20-20 tie against the Colts. The Texans built a 20-3 lead over the Colts before Colts QB Matt Ryan led three straight scoring drives to tie the game and force overtime. Several Texans players commented the tie felt like a defeat, given the blown lead.
TEXANS QUARTERBACK Davis Mills was all over the place in Week 1, throwing for 240 yards (23 of 37) and two touchdowns. He also suffered a key fumble in the fourth quarter. Keep an eye on the trickery with Mills, who completed a gorgeous flea-flicker vs. the Colts.
TEXANS ROOKIES were the talk of the town after three first-year players earned starts in Week 1: running back Dameon Pierce, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre. With two rookies opposing him in the secondary, look for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to take advantage as veteran QBs do.
THE BRONCOS AND TEXANS last met in 2019 — the Drew Lock game. The Broncos beat the Texans 38-24 on Dec. 8, 2019. Lock threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in a performance that left many in Broncos Country believing they had found their franchise quarterback. Alas, Lock spent Monday night as Seattle's backup QB, chatting up Brett Rypien in warmups. The Broncos are 5-3 vs. Houston.