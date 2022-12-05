What’s Next
Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) at Broncos (3-9), 2:05 pm Sunday (CBS), Empower Field at Mile High
SCOUTING THE CHIEFS: The demise of the Chiefs offense after Tyreek Hill's exit was greatly exaggerated. After trading Hill to the Dolphins, the Chiefs entered Sunday with the NFL lead in total yards per game (430), passing yards per game (315) and points (29.6). The Broncos, meanwhile, entered Sunday averaging the fewest points per game (14.3). Someday, the Broncos will end a 13-game losing streak to the Chiefs. Sunday does not look like that day.
CHIEFS QUARTERBACK Patrick Mahomes was the AFC offensive player of the month in November with no signs of slowing down. The NFL leader in passing yards and touchdowns, Mahomes is the betting favorite to win league MVP for a second time. He's also 9-0 against the Broncos, who show 11 starting quarterbacks since Mahomes was drafted in 2017.
CHIEFS COACH Andy Reid is in his 10th season with the franchise and has won fewer than 10 games only once (2014). Impressive, but this is even more so: the Chiefs have fielded one of the NFL's top-10 scoring offenses every season in the Reid era — before, during and after the arrival of Mahomes. Now the Chiefs are in the driver's seat for another No. 1 seed in the AFC — and motivated after a loss to the Bengals.