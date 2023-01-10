Patriots Bills Football

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meet on the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes - freelancer, FR171450 AP

The Broncos' 2023 opponents were finalized: 

HOME: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Commanders

ROAD: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Bears, Lions, Texans

