Zero is the greatest number for Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper.

It’s the lone digit on his uniform this NFL season, his third in the league, after changing over from No. 53. But what makes No. 0 so important? It’s all about the Buckeyes.

“It means a lot to me,” Cooper said Tuesday after training camp practice. “Ohio State gave me '0,' and ever since then, I’ve taken that (number) with pride. That’s the same thing I’m trying to do here.”

Ohio State honors one player each season with its ‘Block 0’ jersey, dedicated to the legacy of all-time great defensive end Bill Willis (1942-44). Its recipient shows exemplary character, accountability and toughness. Cooper earned it during a stellar college career that included 75 total tackles and 10 sacks.

The seventh-round NFL draft pick is back to his jersey roots in Denver with an opportunity to become what he calls a “game-changing pass rusher.” Cooper racked up 48 tackles and two sacks last season over 14 games with nine starts for the Broncos.

He’s ready to take the next step.

“Relentless effort to the quarterback with pressures, hits, sacks, sack fumbles and all those things,” Cooper said. “That level and production of my game is something I need to improve on for this year.”

Cooper was listed as the second-string strong-side linebacker on the team’s initial depth chart in training camp. He recorded one tackle over 13 snaps in the team’s preseason opener against the Cardinals.

“He’s pretty explosive,” coach Sean Payton said when asked about Cooper. “I think he’s got good hands, good length, and I do think he plays hard. This front requires physicality to it. When you’re playing a gap-and-a-half and a two-gap type defense, it’s a very physical front. His explosiveness and his get-off are things that we value.”

Cooper is playing for his third defensive coordinator in three seasons with Vance Joseph. But he called the new system “awesome” and said that “everybody is getting comfortable in the system, learning their roles and how to be a star in their role.” Cooper’s offseason training regimen mirrors his personal goals.

“Just working on my explosiveness and being more confident as a pass rusher. Really honing into what I do well,” Cooper said. “After having those first two years under my belt, I felt like I finally got the experience to figure out what it is that I do well … and just improve on those things. I definitely want to make sure that I’m that game-changing pass rusher that I’m trying to bring to the Broncos. Also, just working out in space and getting more comfortable with that.”

The NFL is allowing players to wear No. 0, excluding offensive and defensive linemen, for the first time since 1972. There was discussion within the Broncos locker room over which player deserved the digit. Cooper won out.

“After being here for a couple of years now, I get a little bit of say here and there,” Cooper said. “I’m not a rookie anymore.”