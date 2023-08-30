ENGLEWOOD • Kicker Wil Lutz described being traded from the Saints to the Broncos as “a crazy 24 hours” that culminated with his first practice Wednesday.

“I got here this morning, and I didn’t know what the schedule was. ... They said: ‘Hey. You’re going to kick today,’” Lutz recalled to reporters. “I was like: ‘Cool. I’m tired. I’ve got five hours of sleep. Let’s do it.’”

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Lutz. The 29-year-old Georgia State product spent five seasons in New Orleans playing under now Broncos head coach Sean Payton; who dealt a 2024 conditional seventh-round pick Monday to New Orleans in exchange for Lutz.

The Broncos, in a corresponding move, waived kicker Brett Maher, who signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Lutz hit the market after Saints rookie kicker Blake Grupe earned the starting job out of training camp.

“For Sean to come over and get me like he did, it’s an honor,” Lutz said. “It’s great to be appreciated and it’s great to be wanted. I’m just really fired up for a fresh start to be out here.”

A change of scenery was due after a challenging 2022 campaign in which Lutz recorded career worsts in field-goal percentage (74.2%) and missed attempts (eight). He didn’t play the entire 2021 season with consecutive surgeries to address a lingering groin injury. Lutz was candid about his struggles.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“In 2022, no excuses, I didn’t have a good year. That’s all on me. Mentally, I didn’t feel like I was in the right space. I kind of felt like a rookie again after missing a year,” Lutz said. “It was very eye opening. I didn’t handle it the right way. So, I really spent the offseason working on my mentals and kind of getting back to where I was before that.”

Lutz ranked among the league’s top kickers over his first five NFL seasons with an 86.6% field-goal conversion rate. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019. It’s clear Payton sees that potential still in Lutz, who had a reportedly strong New Orleans training camp.

“He kicked well today. He’s healthy. I understand the questions surrounding his health,” Payton said. “Now, I wasn’t with him last season, but he had that core muscle procedure that (cornerback) Riley (Moss) had. He looked good.”

That confidence goes both ways between coach and player. Lutz said: “He tries to get the best out of everyone. And I truly feel like my best years were with him, because I was kind of scared to let him down.” Payton is betting big that Lutz has his best football still ahead of him.

“When you don’t play a year, and then you have a down year, you put the decision into someone else’s hands. That’s the worst thing about this industry. You want to be able to control your own destiny,” Lutz said. “I put the decision in (the Saints’) hands, and it didn’t go my way. But I get a fresh start and there’s a silver lining to everything. I’m super-excited to be here. I’d be lying if I didn’t say this was one of the spots (where) I was hoping I would land.”