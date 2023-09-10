Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was inactive for the Broncos in Sunday's regular-season opener due to a hamstring injury.

It appeared Jeudy would be out against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High after the Broncos on Saturday elevated wide receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad to the active roster.

Jeudy hurt his right hamstring in an Aug. 24 joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. He returned to practice on Wednesday on a limited basis and also was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Also inactive Sunday for the Broncos were defensive backs Ja'Quan McMillian, Riley Moss and JL Skinner, tight end Nate Adkins, center Alex Forsyth and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom.

The Broncos will have five receivers in uniform against the Raiders. In addition to Humphrey and Dorsett, they will be Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson off the 53-man roster.