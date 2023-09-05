ENGLEWOOD — When wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was released last week by the Las Vegas Raiders, they wanted to re-sign him to their practice squad.

Instead, he opted to join the Broncos’ practice squad.

“I just felt like it was right,’’ said Dorsett, let go when teams trimmed rosters Aug. 29 to the 53-man regular-season limit. “I mean, obviously they wanted me to come back to Vegas, but I just felt like I needed a fresh start.”

Entering his eighth NFL season, Dorsett will get a new start with an old friend. He said one of the reasons he chose to sign with Denver was to play again with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Dorsett signed a one-year deal with Seattle in 2020 when Wilson was the Seahawks but ended up on injured reserve that entire season. He later spent time with Wilson during his final Seattle season of 2021.

Never mind that Dorsett caught just one pass in two regular-season games with the Seahawks, and it didn’t come from Wilson. Dorsett worked with Wilson plenty in practices.

“Obviously, I want to play for a great quarterback, and Russ is Russ,’’ Dorsett said. “We got really close when I was there. He’s definitely a big reason why I came (to Denver).’’

It’s not out of the question Dorsett could catch a pass from Wilson in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. With Jerry Jeudy’s status in question for the game due to a hamstring injury, the Broncos have only three healthy receivers on the 53-man roster. So the Broncos figure to activate one, or maybe two, of the three receivers on the practice squad, the others being Lil’Jordan Humphrey and David Sills.

Dorsett said he would “absolutely” be ready to go if needed. Sills feels the same way.

“I think it’s just a good opportunity for me,’’ Sills said about joining Denver’s practice squad after being waived last week by the New York Giants. “I’ve been in New York the last four years, so I kind of needed a fresh start and I felt like it was a good opportunity here.’

Sills only has caught 13 passes in his NFL career, with 11 coming last season for 106 yards. Dorsett has gotten much more work, having caught 151 passes for 2,001 yards while also playing for Indianapolis, New England, Houston and Jacksonville. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in the 2018 season but didn’t catch any passes in the 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

“He’s a guy who has made a lot of big plays in this league,’’ Sills said.

Dorsett is known for his speed. He said nothing has changed despite turning 30 earlier this year.

“I’m big into speed training, so I haven’t lost a step,’’ he said.

Jackson OK with practice squad

Defensive lineman Jordan Jackson got bad news last week when he failed to make Denver’s intial 53-man roster and was waived. He got good news a day later when he was signed to the practice squad.

“It’s still a blessing to be in the building,’’ said the former Air Force star. “I think that’s the most important thing, just to stay in the building, not being at home right now. So it’s still good. Just keep developing and keep getting better.”

Jackson, a sixth-round pick in 2022 by New Orleans, spent his first NFL season on the Saints’ practice squad. So what does he need to do to make a 53-man roster?

“Just keep working on everything,’’ he said. “Get better in the run game, get better in the passing game. All the little things like technique.”

Starting five back

With right tackle Mike McGlinchey back after missing the entire preseason due to a sprained knee, the Broncos will have their starting offensive line intact against the Raiders.

That excites left tackle Garett Bolles.

“We got our starting five back,’’ Bolles said. “We’ve got a great group, and it starts with us five. As far as we want to go, that’s how this team will go.”

Bolles said the Broncos will be “ready to go” Sunday.