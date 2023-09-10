Wil Lutz quickly changed into street clothes from his Denver Broncos locker room stall to face the music.

The newly acquired kicker missed one extra point and a 55-yard field goal Sunday in a 17-16 loss to the Raiders. The pain was visible on his face. Lutz, to his credit, owned the mistakes.

He answered the same question over and over to several groups of reporters: What went wrong?

“I missed it,” Lutz said. “It’s tough. I was brought here to help win close games and today wasn’t my day. I’ve been in this position before and I’ve come out of it. So, we’ll get back to work this week and we’ll focus on next week.”

Those struggles underscore questionable roster decisions of first-year head coach Sean Payton.

The Broncos released longtime kicker Brandon McManus in May after he made 28-of-36 field goals (77.8%) last season. They brought in Brett Maher and Elliott Fry for training camp, however, neither won the job. Payton instead traded a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick to New Orleans for Lutz.

“It’s tough right now. It’s going to be a hard 24 hours. But I know what I’m capable of and I know why I’m here,” Lutz said. “The hard part is obviously this team was in position to win the game and I wasn’t able to do my part. Confidence isn’t an issue. The bottom line is that I’ve got to figure out what happened today and move forward.”

More salt in the wound? McManus, signed to the Jaguars, made all four of his extra points and converted a 45-yard field goal in a Jacksonville win Sunday over Indianapolis. Even Maher, signed to the Rams, hit all three of his extra points and connected on 3-of-5 field goals (long of 54 yards) in a victory over Seattle.

Payton remains confident that Lutz will shake off his rough start in Denver.

“I was surprised a little bit (by) his first kick. He’ll bounce back,” Payton said. “He’s had a good two weeks with us, hasn’t had any issues. We attempted the longer field goal … that one looked pretty close. That too, I think was missed right though, so we’ll work to get that cleaned up.”

Lutz showcased a powerful leg on his missed 55-yard field goal attempt. The line drive kick blasted netting in the north end zone. But that didn’t matter. The football veered right at the last moment and missed the uprights. His missed extra point also sailed wide right.

“That was frustrating,” Lutz said of his missed field goal. “I thought I hit that ball well. It just moved on me at the end. We’ll go back, we’ll look at it and see what happened.”

Back in a somber Broncos postgame locker room, with Lutz nearing the end of interviews, offensive tackle Garett Bolles stuck up for his new teammate. Bolles put his arm around Lutz and said: “He’s a bad--- kicker and we f---ing love him.”

Lutz values the support. With just one big caveat.

“I really appreciate that. But my job is to make kicks,” Lutz said. “You lose a game by one and you leave four points on the board. I didn’t do my job.”