ENGLEWOOD — Perhaps it’s good for the Broncos that Marvin Mims Jr. claims to have gotten his jitters out of the way.
The rookie receiver will make his regular-season debut in Sunday’s opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. And if Denver’s top receiver, Jerry Jeudy, can’t play due to a hamstring injury, he might be counted upon plenty.
So any nerves from Mims?
“I think I’m good now,’’ Mims said Monday. “I mean, at San Francisco was the most nerves that hopefully I’ve felt for the rest of my career.”
Mims was referring to an Aug. 19 road preseason game against the 49ers, when he saw his first NFL game action. He had one catch for eight yards.
Mims was apparently a lot less nervous in his second preseason outing Aug. 26, when he had two catches for 51 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, including a 50-yard grab. He said that game “kind of got me settled into the NFL, so I’m feeling pretty good.”
The Broncos obviously hope that will translate into a seamless debut for Mims. They have been hampered by Jeudy injuring his hamstring Aug. 24 during a joint practice with the Rams. Jeudy didn’t practice Monday, and head coach Sean Payton declined to discuss any of the team’s injuries.
The Broncos already had lost one starter at wide receiver when Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on July 31. So that has left Courtland Sutton as the only the only sure-fire starter entering training camp who is healthy entering Week 1.
Denver only has three receivers on the 53-man roster who are currently healthy. In addition to Sutton and Mims, the other is Brandon Johnson, who had six catches for 42 yards last season as a rookie.
The Broncos have three receivers on the practice squad in Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Phillip Dorsett and David Sills. Humphrey, who previously played with Payton in New Orleans, has been with the team since last March and could be elevated for Sunday’s game. Dorsett and Sims were just signed to the squad last Wednesday and practiced for the first time Monday, so they still have plenty to learn.
“I’ve got my head down and I’m trying to learn the playbook and practicing hard out there and just trying to get chemistry and just see what happens,’’ Dorsett said.
At least Sutton is very confident entering Sunday’s game. He has been impressed with the game plan Payton has put together.
“Man, it’s going to be fun,’’ Sutton said. “With this extra day (Monday) that we got, to be able to see the early bits of his game plan, what his idea is, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch it come to fruition out there on Sunday.”
Sutton also expects it will be fun watching Mims play. He was taken in the second round of the draft after having 54 catches for 1,083 yards and a 20.1-yard average last season at Oklahoma.
“Marv had a really good (training) camp,’’ Sutton said. “Watching him develop, watching his game, his NFL IQ develop, seeing different coverages and being able to see it and reacting on the fly, it’s been cool to watch him progress. … The dude can fly. You can tell he loves the game and to go watch him go make plays is going to be a lot of fun.”
Mims missed time during the mandatory minicamp in June with a hamstring injury and then missed more time during the first week of training camp with a different hamstring injury. Mims said he was “second guessing that injury” for about a week after he returned to practice and then sat out the Aug. 11 preseason opener at Arizona.
“But after that, I haven’t felt a thing,’’ Mims said. “I haven’t looked back.”
Now, Mims is preparing for the regular-season opener with uncertainly about whether Jeudy also will be on the field.
“Just basically step up,’’ Mims said of what he needs to do. “Everyone has to step up and play their game and just go out there and execute the offense as it’s called.”
At least Mims on Sunday supposedly won’t be nervous.