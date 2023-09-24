MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - With Justin Simmons sidelined with a hip injury, the Broncos on Sunday against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium dressed out just two players listed on the roster as safeties.

Active for Denver are starter Kareem Jackson and Delarrin Turner-Yell. However, Essang Bassey, listed as a cornerback, also can play safety and played some at the position in last Sunday's 35-33 loss to Washington.

The only other safety on the 53-man roster is rookie JL Skinner, but he was inactive for the third time in three games. The Broncos do not consider Skinner fully ready to play and when the regular season started he was still working his way back from a torn pectoral muscle suffered in February.

In addition to Simmons and Skinner, also inactive for Denver on Sunday were outside linebacker Frank Clark, out with hip injury, defensive linemen Elijah Garcia and Ronnie Perkins and center Alex Forsyth.

The Broncos have been beset by injuries at safety. Caden Sterns is out for the season due to a knee injury and P.J. Locke is on injured reserve until least until the Oct. 8 game against the New York Jets with a leg injury.

Inactive for the Dolphins were wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Erik Ezukanma, cornerback Cam Smith, running back Aalvon Ahmed, tackle Kion Smith, tight ened Tyler Kroft and Skylar Thompson, who will serve as the emergency quarterback.