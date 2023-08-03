ENGLEWOOD -- Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith sat out the second half of last season with a foot injury. Now, he will miss all of 2023 with a torn ACL.

Denver coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Griffith suffered a season-ending injury in a training camp practice Tuesday at the Centura Health Training Center. He was placed on injured reserve and the Broncos signed rookie linebacker Austin Ajiake to take his place.

"It's unfortunate,'' Payton said. "He's one of those guys who was rehabbing (after last season). ... We're trying to keep his spirits up."

Griffith started eight of the nine games he played last year before sustaining his foot injury. Griffith played the past two seasons with the Broncos after he was undrafted out of Louisville and spent 2020 on practice squads of Indianapolis and San Francisco. He has played in 22 games with 12 starts for Denver.

“Jonas has been a huge part of the team, great in our room,’’ said Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton. “It just sucks losing a guy like that. You know how hard he works, everything he puts out and then to kind of go back-to-back injury like that, it sucks. It’s a big part of our team and guys are going to have to step up.”

The Broncos wasted no time filing Griffith's roster spot with the signing of Ajiake, who was undrafted last spring out of UNLV after being fifth in nation in 2022 with 132 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Ajiake, who initially had signed with Carolina, was a tryout player at Denver's minicamp in June.

“We liked him,’’ Payton said. “We felt like he had good athletic traits. We felt like he could help us in the kicking game. We brought him back for a workout … and we thought he did pretty well.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Broncos have been bogged down by injuries in the first week of training camp. In practice Monday, wide receiver Tim Patrick was lost for the season due to a torn left Achilles. Later that day, wide receiver KJ Hamler was waived after he revealed he had a "mile heart irritation,'' although he could return early in the season. And on Wednesday, Payton announced that rookie cornerback Riley Moss would be out about four weeks after having core muscle surgery.

"No, I don't,'' Payton said when asked if the Broncos have been snake bit by injuries. "I don't think it's out of ordinary, honestly. I can't speak for the past but in training camp you get a few of these. Hopefully, you don't get as many as other teams. No. We look closely at everything we do leading up to the drills in practice. (Patrick's) was a fluke injury and (Griffith's) happened in a special teams play where he stepped on a foot."

Regardless, the Broncos have lost some key players, especially at receiver. And once again Patrick, who missed all of 2022 due to a torn ACL, won’t be able to team with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton in what was expected to be a nifty threesome.

“It’s real tough. Tim Patrick was a big part of the offense,’’ Jeudy said Thursday. “We’ve been talking about not being with each other for so long, and him having that unfortunate injury I know it’s hard on him. But I know what kind of dude he is. He just wants to keep a good spirit, a strong mindset and just keep moving on.’’

Jeudy also said that Hamler has been keeping his spirits up.

“It’s been tough but knowing KJ, knowing that great mindset that he has, that positive mindset he’s got, he's always going to find a way to overcome the tough times and just keep his head up and keep grinding and keep focused,’’ Jeudy said.

At least the Broncos are hopeful of re-signing Hamler by early in the regular season, and they also expect Moss back by then. As for Griffith and Patrick, they won’t be seen again on the field this year for Denver.