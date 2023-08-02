ENGLEWOOD - Broncos rookie cornerback Riley Moss will be sidelined about a month after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle.

Denver coach Sean Payton said Wednesday after a training camp practice at the Centura Health Training Center that Moss underwent the procedure in Philadelphia on Tuesday and it was performed by Dr. William Meyers.

“It’s going to set him back about four weeks, kind of a sports hernia,’’ Payton said of the third-round pick from Iowa. “It’s not too uncommon. … It went well. He’ll be back here this week.”

Moss on Wednesday missed his third straight practice. Payton said his injury was just one factor in the Broncos signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau to a deal that was made official Wednesday.

“I think all along we were looking at more of a veteran corner,’’ Payton said. “We had talked about that coming out of our meetings last weekend.”

Moreau, 29, worked out with the Broncos on Tuesday and agreed to a one-year contract. To make room on the 90-man roster, the Broncos placed on injured reserve wide receiver Tim Patrick, who was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn left Achilles in practice Monday.

Moreau, who practiced Wednesday, is entering his seventh NFL season and has played in 90 games, including 45 starts, with Washington, Atlanta and the New York Giants. He played 14 games last season with the Giants, starting 11.

“He’s smart and he’s one of those players you know exactly what you’re getting,’’ Payton said. "I think there’s a physicality to how he plays. He’s excelled in the kicking game. … We’ve kind of looked at him for a while now. We’ve had a lot of good feedback from places he’s been and he had a good visit. His workout was good. We felt good especially about his football IQ.”