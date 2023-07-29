“He who makes the rules oft-times breaks the rules.’’ -- Me

Payton rules.

The new Broncos coach established in the first week of training camp that he is in control and can be out of control.

As Sean Payton rules the Broncos he plays by his own rules in the NFL.

Dove Valley no longer is Peyton Manning’s Place in 2012-2015 or George Paton’s Place in 2022 or John Elway’s Place forever. It’s not even Greg Penner’s Place.

This is Payton’s Place. Deal with it, Denver. Acclimatize. Anyone at the Broncos’ first two public practices knows these ain’t your daddy’s Broncos. Sean Payton turned around an NFL franchise following a horrendous hurricane. He must transform another team here after seven stormy seasons.

Payton set the tone early in the week when a professional journalist, Jarrett Bell of USA Today and not some local lackey, set his tape recorder on the coach’s desk in a second-floor office at Broncos headquarters.

“I’m going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team,’’ Sean stated steadfastly. So will the rest of us, but the coach said it aloud first.

Then he ripped on commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL executives for the league’s gambling policy and punishment of players – in the reverberation of Broncos’ defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike’s suspension for one year for wagering on games in ’22. “The idea that you just go away, shame on us,’’ Payton told Bell. Frankly, Payton was just as much addressing his own year-long season sentence in 2012 because of the Saints’ “Bountygate’’ scandal. Obviously, Payton still is PO’d.

Then Payton disparaged a wide-ranging group that included ex-Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and obviously his staff of assistants (“one of the worst jobs of coaching in the history of the NFL”) and the New York Jets (which employs Hackett now as offensive coordinator) for appearing on the TV show “Hard Knocks.

Then the coach turned on his own team – criticizing the entire organization for the carnival atmosphere when the new Walmart ownership took over and Russell Wilson and his entourage arrived last year at this time. He specifically criticized (but not by names) the media and public relations department, general manager Paton, team president Damani Leech and, yes, CEO Penner, who hired Payton to a five-year $90-million contract.

Oh, Sean also denounced the Broncos’ ’22 offensive line (which has three starters returning).

Did he leave out anybody? How about quarterbacks Paxton Lynch, Jay Cutler, Tim Tebow and Chad Kelly?

Not-so-oddly, though, Payton defended and praised current quarterback Russell Wilson, who produced the worst season of his career and in Broncos history since four different quarterbacks started in 1966 and finished with 12 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

At least, Payton didn’t blame the unwashed media mass, which he was among last year at FOX Sports.

Payton became the most important story in the NFL on four fronts (and front pages) in the first week of camp.

However, at the conclusion of the Broncos’ first public practice at high noon Friday, The Man in Blue walked off the field to the podium and walked back his Dove Valley Vitriolic Volley. “A mistake’’ Sean said. “I had one of those moments where I still had my FOX (Sports) hat on, and not my coaching hat on.’’ In a team meeting Thursday he said to the players they had “a great offseason relative to (stupid remarks) ... and here I am, the veteran, stepping in it (excrement) … I need a little bit more restraint, and I regret that.’’

Payton has dined several times at a restaurant named for the Broncos best-ever coach (who also was in complete command) – Mike Shanahan. Surely Sean has discovered Jessie’s Smokin NOLA, which is located only five minutes away from the Broncos’ complex and features an authentic Cajun/Creole menu, including the addition of a new Coach Payton sandwich with ham, chicken, sausage, cheese and special sauce.

Payton, though, ate crow Friday. He had broken his own rules.

But he’s got a ton of written and unwritten rules. For instance, “No gambling or guns’’ anywhere around the Broncos, but gasses (sprints) at the end of a two-hour workout. And no music Friday. The Broncos have seven-on-sevens, forbidden by the previous coach. No horse play, but all Broncos business. And no press, radio talk shows, celebrity types and players’ private support staff and families on the sideline, but, rather, they are stuck on a hillock or distantly across the wide parkway.

Sean was calmer and contented in his comments Saturday, but the coach is just getting started.

Because Payton rules