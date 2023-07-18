Seventeen is a South Korean boy band, the atomic number for chlorine, Todd Helton’s retired jersey number, the number worn by seven former Broncos quarterbacks, a collection of the best undrafted free agents in franchise history and the number of rookies on the Broncos’ 90-man roster in training camp.

And 18 is the astonishing number of undrafted free agents who have made the Broncos' initial regular-season roster in the past 19 seasons.

All drafted and undrafted new players will have their first training camp day at Dove Valley Wednesday.

Last year Jalen Virgil was the recipient of the unofficial Rod Smith-Chris Harris Jr.-Gene Mingo Award (even though the wide receiver was inactive for the first seven games and didn’t play in the eighth.)

Will an UFA make the Final 53 again this year?

How about Taylor "Not So Swift" Grimes, a wide receiver from the University of the Incarnate Word (me, neither)? Or offensive guard Henry Byrd, who would become the Broncos’ first Princeton player? Offensive tackle Alex Palczewski, a former water polo player who was designated a senior for three seasons at Illinois and did not permit a sack in his final year? Running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who set the all-time NCAA career rushing record with 8,166 yards, finished at Youngstown State with 79 touchdowns, ran a 4.4 40 at his Pro Day and is 5-foot-7?

The 13 UFAs should try to emulate Mingo (who served in the U.S. Navy in Europe), Smith (a college quarterback), Harris (undrafted out of Kansas), Shaq Barrett (CSU), Cal’s Bob Swenson (who said all the scouts who dismissed him “were 100 years old”), Lionel Taylor (who had the first 100-reception season), Phillip Lindsay and Tyler Polumbus (CU), Steve Watson, Wesley Woodyard (who played in the NFL from 2008-19), Willie Brown (who was traded from Broncos to Raiders and became a Hall of Fame cornerback), C.J. Anderson (who ran for 1,009 yards in 2017), kickers Matt Prater, David Treadwell and Rich Karlis, Pro Bowlers Greg Kragen and Dwayne Carswell and Joe Rizzo (the only player in league history from the Merchant Marine Academy and one of the Four Horsemen Broncos linebackers in 1977).

These are the Broncos’ 2023 drafted players:

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Marvin Mims Jr., wide receiver, Oklahoma, final pick second round — The 5-11, 183-pound Mims ran a 4.38 at the NFL Combine. He certainly will make the team, possibly as the No. 1 slot receiver depending on KJ Hamler’s return, and as the primary punt returner.

Drew Sanders, linebacker, Arkansas, third round — Selected four choices below Mims, Sanders might be the heist of the draft for the Broncos. Probably won’t start immediately, but will play regularly inside and outside and has potential to be listed among the 20 preeminent Broncos linebackers.

Riley Moss, cornerback, Iowa, third round — The 6-footer is a gamer who can cover, intercept, tackle, force fumbles. Somewhat like former Broncos’ cornerback, then safety, Steve Foley. Moss likely will be a fourth corner right away.

JL Skinner, safety, Boise State, sixth round — The JL stands for JL. His father and grandfather were JL Skinner. He tore his pectoral muscle weightlifting just before the combine and dropped drastically in the draft. He is 6-4, 210 pounds and should be full-bore in camp. He’s the ninth man in the secondary.

Alex Forsyth, center, Oregon, seventh round — Will be third string to start camp. If he excels, Forsyth should be eighth or ninth offensive lineman.

The undrafted free agents, barring serious injuries to veterans, have the extremely arduous task of cracking the top 53, and most will end up on the practice squad. Backup nose tackle Mike Purcell, who underwent off-season surgery on his elbow and has a $3.78 million contract (which would leave the Broncos only $286,000 of dead money if he is released), could be displaced by P.J. Justipher of Penn State. Or Palczewski, a two-year captain and All-American, will have a chance to remain as a swing tackle over Cam Fleming.

Princeton’s Byrd, tight end Nate Adkins, McLaughlin, linebackers Marcus Hynes, Seth Benson and Thomas Incoom, cornerback Art Green (who signed a $180,000 guaranteed salary deal with the Broncos) and even the not-so-swift-but-oh-so-sure-handed Grimes are viable candidates for the practice squad.

Let the camptown challenges commence.