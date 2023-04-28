The Broncos are bonding with a burner, a bruiser and a ballhawk.

Of the 50 Broncos drafts I’ve covered, this certainly is one.

And possibly quite a good one, considering that the Broncos began the 2023 draft with no picks in the first and second rounds and just five overall. But, on Friday night, they traded away a third round selection to get into the end of the second round, then traded again to acquire another third-rounder.

As I wrote a week ago both Sean Payton and George Paton have a history of being draft dealers. Done.

The Broncos still have two six’s Saturday.

They have added a wide receiver-returner who could contribute immediately, an All-American linebacker who will play inside and outside and be in the rotation as a rookie, and a cornerback-safety who was All-Big Ten and should be a specialist on special teams and a sixth man in the secondary right away.

Marvin Mims Jr., only 21, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma, averaged 20 yards a catch and finished his career with 123 receptions, 20 touchdowns and 2,398 yards. The Broncos believed in him enough to move up four spots from 67th to 63th (the last pick of the second round) to ensure they could choose him and not lose him.

Despite being somewhat undersized and lean (5-foot-11 and 180 pounds) Mims is a field stretcher and a playmaker. He will fit into the offense as a slot man with veterans Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy (assuming, as Paton & Payton claim, neither will be traded) Tim Patrick (returning from major knee surgery) and K.J. Hamler (if he ever can overcome injuries).

Mims said the Broncos, and especially the special teams coaches, were in contact with him throughout the preparation process.

The Broncos obviously were trying to counter the Chiefs, who had chosen receiver Rashee Rice at 55th overall, and had been very intrigued themselves with the receiver from SMU (where Sutton played).

The Broncos gave up their second third-round spot to the Lions and a fifth pick for the second and a sixth.

The Broncos earn a B-plus for Mims, who has the football ability and the intelligence (he initially had intended to play at Stanford) to be a starter in the NFL.

Four picks after Mims the Broncos didn’t hesitate in drafting inside-outside linebacker Drew Sanders, who played on a national collegiate football championship team. He’s from the University of Arkansas. What? Sanders had transferred from the University of Alabama. Sanders mostly had been a backup on the outside and a special teams player with the Tide and wanted to be a starter and inside. He had a terrific 2022, was a Dick Butkus finalist and an All-American and was evaluated as the second best inside linebacker at the NFL Combine and in the draft. He was appraised as a second round, maybe late first, pick. But when he slipped into the third, the Broncos grabbed the sack master. He’ll probably be given a chance as an edge-rusher with the Broncos because Paton always says the team can’t have enough talent at the position.

The Broncos receive an A for Sanders, who could be better than Jack Campbell, the first inside linebacker chosen.

The Broncos must hope that this Drew also will be better than the last Drew they drafted, and Payton likes players named Drew (as in Brees)

After those two, the Broncos seemed through. Suddenly they made another trade. Guess who? The Seahawks, who’ve had a bonanza of draft choices last year and this year because of the Russell Wilson trade, apparently took pity on the Broncos and gave them the 83rd spot for the 108th and a third round pick next year.

Up popped Denver with Riley Moss of Iowa, who grew up in Iowa, but had to be a walk-on with the Iowa Hawkeyes before being presented with a scholarship. The 6-1, 193-pound cornerback is solid as an all-conference defender and tackler who probably will transition to strong safety with the Broncos.

The Broncos merit a B-minus for drafting an area of need and a player who could be a starter soon.

These three will not be Demaryius Thomas, Von Miller and Steve Atwater, but Mims, Sanders and Moss could be somebodies rather than just some bodies.