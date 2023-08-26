Hold your horses! The Broncos can’t be that good, can they?

Like the new gargantuan stadium scoreboard, the Broncos were larger than life Saturday night.

They scored 27 points – in the FIRST HALF. And they threw a shutout -- for the ENTIRE GAME. The Broncos eventually generated an overwhelming 41-0 blowout.

Get out of here!

The Broncos’ B-team, and their C-team and D-team, beat the Los Angeles Rams’ junior varsity team, which looked more like a semi-pro beer league team. And these Rams can’t be confused with the 2021 Rams who reached the Super Bowl. They had a 5-12 Broncos-like record last season, and their coach Sean – McVay – who was considered the NFL wunderkind not long ago almost quit. He might want to reconsider his decision to stay after that embarrassment against Denver’s coach Sean – Payton.

When the Rams finally had their only real opportunity to score @Mile High in the third quarter Saturday night they missed the field goal. And if that isn’t enough, get this, the Rams’ quarterback for much of the evening was last year’s Broncos’ backup – Brett Rypien.

Meanwhile, the Broncos played at warp speed as if they were the Broncos out of 2013 or 1998, not like the Broncos out of 2017 or 2022.

These Broncos were impressive, imposing, inspiring, and they weren’t about to lose the final exhibition in the waning seconds as they did in the first two.

A 41-0 result would give the Broncos a 17-0 record this regular season. Ha-ha!

At least, it was the most convincing victory in the preseason since 2014 when they trounced the 49ers 34-zip. Those Broncos finished the season 12-4 with an 8-0 home record and a 6-0 mark against AFC West opponents. Then they would advance to the Super Bowl (and lose to the Seahawks). The Broncos would take a duplication.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

OK, let’s slow this thing down. The Broncos won’t be that good, although the Rams are that bad. However, if the Broncos perform to the same level where they were on the friendly turf in perfect conditions and under a scoreboard as big as all outdoors, they will defeat the dreaded Raiders and the wretched Commanders to start the season.

Do not refer to Jarrett Stidam as a common garden-variety reserve quarterback after the game. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 20 yards and was sacked just once. The Raiders’ starter at the end of last season is QB1B.

Ben DiNucci, who the Broncos will do all possible to make their third quarterback, was 7 of 11 for 65 yards.

Russell Wilson watched with the rest of us. As did all the other starters.

Obviously, the Broncos have much to be concerned about, particularly at the wide receiver positions because of injuries to Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, Jalen Virgil and, in the worst dilemma, Jerry Jeudy for several weeks. The Broncos seemed as thin as Ichabod Crane. Yet, six different receivers competing for roster spots had one, two or four receptions against the Rams. Lil’Jordan Humphrey came up big with 4 for 57 yards.

Also, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who has been the shocking surprise of training camp and the three exhibitions, had four catches for short yardage. But, more strikingly, the undrafted free agent who undoubtedly will make the roster when it is announced after 2 p.m. Tuesday rushed 10 times for 48 yards and scored his fourth touchdown.

Perhaps the most remarkable performance was presented by tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, the Broncos’ fourth-round draft pick in 2020. He hasn’t been “OK’’ since and fell to fifth on the Broncos’ first unofficial depth chart. Albert had a coming-out party Saturday with seven receptions (including a one-handed grab and a leap over a defender on another play) for 109 yards and a touchdown. He was in danger recently of being released, but definitely will stay.

But the Broncos Bubble Boys will be nervous after their Last Chance. Only 53 players will be on the final roster (which won’t be a final-final). Then the Broncos will bring back several Wednesday for the 16-man practice squad. They are fifth in the waiver claiming order, so expect others here.

Payton, GM George Paton and CEO Greg Penner probably would like to keep all 90 players after that extraordinary effort.

The Broncos were lighting up the new scoreboard Saturday night.