Flex the Jetx.

Frank Clark, who is now sleeping with the enemy, sincerely said Saturday that the Chiefs and the Broncos don’t have a rivalry even though they have played 126 times. The defensive end-outside linebacker, who was with the Chiefs last season, is in Denver this season. He has played in eight games between the two AFC West teams. KC has won all those and seven more prior to Clark’s arrival.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry. A rivalry is competitive," said Clark, echoing the belief once held by Nebraska coach Tom Osborne when asked about Colorado.

Clark is correct. But the Broncos busted the Chiefs in seven consecutive confrontations from 2012-2015, and the Broncos won the only playoff game between the two (in Kansas City in 1997), and each franchise has three Super Bowl titles.

Throughout history Broncos faithful have vacillated between the Raiders and the Chiefs as their most virulent, vicious rival.

So, who, actually, are the Broncos’ acerbic, acrimonious adversaries?

Well, hello, New York Jets.

We’ve got ourselves a rivalry in the tradition of Captain Ahab and Moby Dick, the Romans and the Carthaginians, Nicolo Tesla and Thomas Edison, Godzilla and King Kong, Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The two AFL originals first met Sept. 9, 1960, as the then-Titans barely beat the Broncos 28-24. Joe Namath and the Jets blew out the Broncos in 1965, 45-10, but the Broncos bulldozed the Jets 11 years later, 46-3.

The Jets were pushovers in the 1998 AFC championship, 23-10. Who will forget Tim Tebow running for a late touchdown to jettison the Jets on Thursday night in 2011? Overall, though, the Broncos hold a 21-17 lead with one tie.

The Broncos won in New Jersey in 2020 and 2021, but the Jets responded with a 16-9 victory last season in Denver.

Mainly, though, the teams have been garden-common NFL opponents without rancor, venom or unsportsmanlike conduct.

No Malice in Meadowlands, no Mile High drama.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Oddly enough, the Jets and the Broncos, despite not being in the same division, are scheduled for the fourth straight season and will play in Denver Sunday afternoon, Oct. 8.

Weirdly enough, the Jets and the Broncos have the longest playoff droughts in the NFL. The Jets haven’t reached the postseason in a dozen seasons, and the Broncos have not been in a playoff game since Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.

Under the circumstances of the past three meetings between the two also-rans, it's nothing to see here, move along. However, Aaron Rodgers has taken his talent to NYC, and Russell Wilson is trying to extricate himself from the tank in Denver.

Then Payton put poop in the punch.

The Broncos' new coach, Sean Payton, accused the Broncos' old coach, Nathaniel Hackett, of “one of the worst coaching jobs last year in the history of the NFL.’’ Hackett now has been reunited with Aaron Rodgers — both of Packers past — as the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

Interestingly enough, the Walmart ownership presently is paying three of the four most recent Broncos head coaches. Payton is earning $18 million; Hackett has three years remaining on his $16 million contract (although the Jets have consumed at least $1 million of $4 mil in 2023; and former Broncos coach Vance Joseph’s $15 million deal with the Broncos finally was paid off in 2020, although he receives about $2 million this season being back as defensive coordinator.

Vic Fangio’s four-year contract of approximately $20 million was finished at the end of last season. He signed as defensive coordinator with the Dolphins for $4.5 million a year.

After Payton’s harangue at Hackett and the Jets, coach Robert Saleh, Rodgers his own self and now Hackett, who claims Payton broke the coaching "code," all have brought the game to scorched turf.

War of the Words!

When the Broncos host the Jets in the Game du Jour, in the NFL’s Week 5, it happens to be when NBC Sunday Night Football is first allowed to flex an afternoon game to evening. CBS, which currently is scheduled to televise Jets-Broncos, can prevent one afternoon game from being shifted, but the network might prefer to accept the Cowboys-49ers game.

But even if the Jets and the Broncos play in a parking lot on hot asphalt covered in broken glass at 9 a.m., they have become real RIVALS!

Bring it on.