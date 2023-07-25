Good guys wear white hats.

Or, perhaps with the Broncos, white helmets.

But not Eyioma Uwazurike now. However, there’s more to Uwazurike than a serious mistake that could cost him millions of dollars and possibly ruin his promising football career.

Listed two days ago as a No. 2 defensive end on the Broncos’ depth chart, Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely Tuesday for violating the NFL gambling policy and cannot reapply to play in the league again until July 24 next year.

Training camp is starting without the 25-year-old Uwazurike. He was drafted in the fourth round last year and played in eight games with 11 solo tackles, six assists and two quarterback hits in a limited role as an inactive player and a backup with 165 total snaps in 2022. During the off-season with a new coaching staff, he has been considered a probable roster and rotation defensive lineman.

The specific when, where and how betting actions by Uwazurike were not revealed by the NFL or the Broncos, but the league does not permit wagering on any league games, and wagering on other sports events at team facilities, the stadium or hotels on the road is prohibited. So, an investigation may have shown that Uwazurike placed bets on or against the Broncos or other NFL teams once or multiple times, or he may have bet on college football games involving, possibly, Iowa State, Eyioma’s alma mater, or the NBA, the NHL or MLB. It’s not known if he won or lost wagers.

Yet, it is known that he will lose $870,000 in 2023 pay and the pro rata $191,000 share of his signing bonus (which will count against the Broncos’ salary cap).

Paradoxically, the NFL has contractual agreements with at least seven legalized gambling websites and services, and the owners this year approved a measure to authorize gambling by fans inside all league stadiums. Colorado is one of 34 states, and the District of Columbia, that has sanctioned sports wagering online on phones and on site at casinos.

Broncos coach Sean Payton recently held a session with the players to discuss the rules, regulations and ramifications of the NFL’s gambling policy, but that meeting obviously was after Uwazurike, according to the league, broke the players’ ban during the 2022 season when he was a rookie. Uwazurike was not activated last season for Games 1 through 4, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 14.

This is the first time in franchise history a Broncos player has been suspended for gambling. Five other NFL players, four Lions and one member of the Commanders, also have been suspended this year.

Uwazurike rarely has talked publicly about his private life, but he was born in Detroit in 1998 to Roland Uwazurike, a Nigerian, and wife Cinderella.

When Eyioma was 12, his father was convicted for smuggling heroin.

Raised primarily by his mother in Lathrop Village, northwest of Detroit, Uwazurike became one of the top 25 high school football players in the state, but poor academics prevented him from being recruited by Michigan and Michigan State. He accepted his only scholarship offer, from Toledo, and redshirted as a freshman. When coach Matt Campbell took the Cyclones position, Uwazurike followed him, but was academically ineligible his first year.

Days before the 2019 Camping World Bowl between Iowa State and Notre Dame, Uwazurike learned of the death of his father.

Eyioma became the father figure to his autistic brother.

While at Iowa State, Uwazurike was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting a $6 shoe rack at Walmart, but he wasn’t charged.

After learning his father had died, he played in the bowl game. In his senior season, Uwazurike was named to the all-Big 12 team and second-team All-Academic. He finished with 144 tackles, 15 sacks, 15 QB hurries, two forced fumbles and two blocked field goals.

Uwazurike earned his bachelor’s degree and had started his master's when he attended the NFL combine and ranked among the top 10 interior linemen. He was evaluated as an eventual starter in the NFL. The Broncos drafted him with the 116th pick and had high praise. But he struggled in camp and during the season.

On the first day of 2023 in Denver, Eyioma earned his rookie highlight when he blocked a Chiefs field goal attempt on the last play of the first half.

Uwazurike has just experienced his NFL lowlight.

Eyoima Uwazurike has overcome a difficult life before. Let’s hope he does again and can wear a white hat and helmet.