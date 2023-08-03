Nick Williams is as low on the Broncos’ depth chart as any wide receiver can go, but as high about practicing with the Broncos as any other training camp guy.

On the team’s active roster Friday, Williams will be listed alphabetically next-to-last – just ahead of Russell Wilson – but all 3,000 Coloradans watching the workout should be pulling for him to make a catch and catch on.

Six years ago in August, when the Broncos were in camp at Dove Valley, Nick was just 15 minutes away in camp with the Cherry Creek High School Bruins.

Since then Williams has traveled quite a long way, but only six miles to get here.

This is not the Nick Williams who was an NFL wide receiver with six teams, including the Broncos in 2019 when he was cut after a month of camp, or Nick Williams, the current veteran defensive end for the Rams, or Nick Williams the former major league outfielder who now plays in South Korea, or Nick Williams the race car driver or the professional rugby player or the actor or the singer or even Nick Williams the Colorado Buffaloes’ new defensive ends coach.

This is the Nick Williams who was a football player, a basketball player, a track and field athlete and an honors graduate of Cherry Creek in 2017.

This is the same Nick Williams who has been signed by the Broncos thrice in three months.

He’s one of three Broncos named Williams – along with Javonte and K’Waun.

On his Instagram account he has Nick-named himself “Gamer’’. And he is a grinder who won’t give up or in. Williams had six years of college, played wide receiver for Colorado State-Pueblo and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in business. He has interned for a downtown Denver law firm.

Born in Aurora, Nick is the son of Roan and Kim Williams, and his brother Matt played football at Wooster College. Broncos co-owner Rob Walton attended Wooster and played football briefly. Nick Williams would become only the second Cherry Creek player ever with the Broncos. Tyler Polumbus was an offensive lineman with the Broncos twice and a member of the Super Bowl 50 champions. Williams played for the Bruins under former NFL and Broncos tight end Dave Logan, the team’s radio broadcaster.

It has been reported that the Broncos “signed former Cherry Creek star’’ Williams, but he really wasn’t a star. As a senior on the football team he played in only eight games and had 17 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.1 rebounds on the school basketball team and competed in multiple track events.

Nick’s younger teammate Dimitri Stanley was the star – all-state in 5A football. Stanley is an Iowa State starting wide receiver at Iowa State.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Williams wasn’t recruited by Division 1 schools, so he spent five seasons at Division II CSU-Pueblo. He redshirted as a freshman and had only 145 receiving yards in ’18, but led the ThunderWolves in receiving yards and touchdowns in ’19 before the ‘20 season was cancelled by the Pandemic. In his final season in Pueblo, Williams caught 48 passes for 594 yards and three touchdowns. He was All-RMAC honorable mention and All-Academic.

Nick transferred as a graduate student for one more season at UNLV. He became the Rebels’ third receiver with 28 catches for 435 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Williams wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine and didn’t get a smell during the draft or an offer to sign as an undrafted free agent.

Yet, the Broncos included Nick as one of 15 tryouts (two receivers) for a May minicamp. He departed without a deal.

On June 5 the Broncos surprisingly signed Williams. On June 13 he was released. The Broncos brought him back on July 25 – but only for four days.

Then, in a shocking development Tuesday, the Broncos lost two wide receivers. Tim Patrick, recovering from a torn ACL that kept him out in ’22, suffered a ruptured Achilles on a no-contact play. KJ Hamler, who was drafted in the second round in 2020, injured a hamstring his rookie season, tore an ACL in ’21, had another hamstring issue in ’22, underwent an operation for a torn pectoral muscle in March of this year and was given a recent diagnosis of Pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart). Patrick is gone for 2023, and Hamler was released, but could come back sometime during the season.

Williams signed this week with the Broncos for a third time. Is that a charm?

Although the Broncos have no official depth chart yet, Williams is 12th of the outside and slot wide receivers. The Broncos will keep six.

Should Williams make the final 53 he would receive a contract of $750,000. If he is selected to the team’s practice squad, his salary would be $216,000.

Williams is the longest of shots, but he's used to it.

Can Nick stick?