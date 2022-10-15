The promised land from the 20-yard line to the goal line, termed the Gold Zone by Nathaniel Hackett, is the Broncos’ pyrite.
The Broncos are headed in a deplorable direction to the NFL’s lowest Red Zone touchdown percentage in 20 years.
In 14 advances to the 20 and beyond in five games the Broncos have scored only three touchdowns — 21.43 percent. Since 2003, when league statistics originated publicizing percentages for the Red Zone, the season-worst was 27.03 by the 2012 Chiefs. That same season the Broncos converted 60.87 percent and elevated to a team-record 72.73 percent in 2013.
Over the past six seasons when the Broncos failed to reach the playoffs, the percentages have been 46.81 (ranking 28th in the NFL), 39.58 (last at 32), 56.82 (28th), 47.62 (28th a third time in 2019), 53.33 (26th) and 54.72 (21st).
They have dropped to a desperate depth in 2022. While the Titans, the Broncos’ opponents Nov. 13, have scored TDs 92.31 percent of their progressions into the Red Zone, eight other teams the Broncos will play once or twice have managed at least a 40-percent rate. The Chiefs are at 78.26 and the Chargers, who the Broncos confront Monday night in Los Angeles, 52.38.
The Broncos have scored a meager six touchdowns from anywhere on the field.
Fatal flops, failures, fumbles and fiascos in the Red Zone have led to a 2-3 record.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who coached Broncos outside linebackers in 2019, said Wednesday that the Broncos “easily could be 5-0’’. He wasn’t purposedly trying to rip on Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson, who seem joined at the hip. But those two primarily are responsible for the predicament in Denver.
Nobody blames the defense, which is ranked third overall on ESPN.com.
It’s not as if Hackett and Wilson weren’t proficient in the Red Zone at their previous locales – Green Bay and Seattle. The Seahawks were third in Red Zone touchdown efficiency in the past two seasons, and the Packers were second in 2019 and first in 2020.
Russell does have one horrific mark on his Red Zone record – an interception at the goal line with 20 seconds remaining in Super Bowl XLIX. And Hackett didn’t call Pack Plays, but he did call the Red Zone “The Gold Zone’’, based on the villain who treasured gold in an “Austin Powers’’ movie.
In Denver it’s been Fool’s Gold so far for Hackett Et al.
If the Broncos lose to the Chargers, Hackett will have one of the sorriest starts by a new head coach in Broncos history. Vic Fangio was 2-4 in his first season (’19), and Mac Speedie was 2-4 when he took over during the 1964 season. John Ralston had the same record in ’72, and John Fox struggled to 2-4 after he was named coach in 2011. Wade Phillips, Mike Shanahan and Vance Joseph began 3-3.
But nobody ever will ever match Lou Saban’s 1967 Denver debut as the Broncos won the opening game, then lost nine straight.
Red Miller, Gary Kubiak and, lo and behold, Josh McDaniels each won their first six games as Broncos coach. Miller went to the Super Bowl as a rookie coach, and Kubiak’s 2015 Broncos won Super Bowl 50. McDaniels had only five more victories in 2009-10 before being fired.
Shanahan and Fox did turn around the Broncos and coach the Broncos to Super Bowls in their third seasons.
Hackett obviously doesn’t wish to be one of the Broncos’ short timers, although assorted critics already have demanded his firing.
The Broncos have opened with a 2-4 record in a dozen seasons from 1961-2020 and managed to make the playoffs just once – in the astounding Tebowesque Time of 2011.
The Broncos’ current coach said Wednesday that the game with the Chargers is “big’’, but he believes all games are just as important. He doesn’t know that a team with a 2-4 mark out of the gate never has become a Super Bowl champion. And of the 205 NFL teams that have been 2-4 since 1990, when the league expanded from 10 to 12 playoff teams, only 19 (9.3 percent) eventually reached the postseason.
The Chargers game is "double extra large'' for the Broncos, 0-3 at night.
This year 14 franchises will compete in the NFL tournament. The Broncos will have to win at least seven out of the remaining 12 to have a playoff chance.
So, Rumplestiltskin-like, Nathaniel Hackett must spin Red Zone straw into gold.