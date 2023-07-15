All’s quiet on the Dove Valley front.

On a Colorado postcard-perfect 80-degree Saturday afternoon the Broncos’ training grounds belonged to prairie dogs and church mice. Not a discouraging word was heard because even assistant coaches and ball boys are away and astray on this day.

But bring on the noise Wednesday.

Rookies report.

Veterans arrive July 25.

Broncos be back. Camp is coming.

Relevancy returns after a six-season Broncos breach.

***

None of the 90 players, head coach Sean Payton and his staff of 27 assistants, general manager George Paton and CEO Greg Penner know that the original AFL Denver Broncos held their first training camp in 1960-61 29 miles to the west of the franchise’s current headquarters at the Colorado School of Mines football field in Golden.

The 40-odd players, all odd, worked out four hours a day with the Coors Brewery, but not a drop to drink, and the foothills as a backdrop. They slept on cots in the school gym and were served meager meals twice daily. Of the original 33 players drafted only one made the team. None of the four quarterbacks would become the Broncos starter because after six exhibition defeats (in which the Broncos were outscored 192-53) coach Frank Filchock asked – demanded – that Frank Tripucka, one of three assistants, unretire to take over at QB. The Broncos won four games in their inaugural season.

When Filchock was replaced after two seasons and three more victories, the Broncos moved training camp to Colorado State’s campus in Ft. Collins from 1962-64. With Lou Saban as master of all things Broncos in 1967, the camp was returned to Mines in July for two seasons, then shifted to the team’s “new’’ headquarters off I-25 at 64th Avenue in a warehouse area of Adams County where the practice field was somewhat short of the regulation 120 yards. Receivers catching a long pass were in danger of slamming into the chain-link fence. The locker room was a temporary, modest facility with a tin roof, and weight-lifting equipment for players sat outside under a tarp.

In 1972, coach John Ralston took the Broncos to Cal Poly Tech University in Pomona, Calif., for 20 days of summer camp. Don’t ask why. I did on my first trip in 1974 when the practice field was engulfed in a customary fog that postponed all morning activities.

At least the players stayed in a college dormitory.

The inadequate and revolving training camps must have been a contributing factor to the Broncos possessing the worst record in the AFL or the NFL for a 17-year span. Ralston finally gave up on his pet Pomona project and sent the Broncos back to CSU. He lasted one more season. The Broncos reached their first Super Bowl in 1977. A year later a Broncos’ quarterback, whose last name rhymes with another Broncos quarterback in 2009-2011 was stopped by police for erratic driving to a fast-food restaurant. Because he was the team’s QB they didn’t charge him, but escorted his car back to his campus room. A few minutes later the officers pulled over the same quarterback, who was out again.

The Broncos shifted to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley in 1982 and were met by heat, humidity and the stench of the Monfort meat-packing company. The following camp, the John Elway Traveling Circus came to town and brought dozens of national media, thousands of fans and coach Dan Reeves’ largest gathering of 114 players trying to make the Broncos’ roster. He cut the list by 15 at the end of the first week.

The Broncos’ new owner in 1984, Pat Bowlen, who competed in two Ironman triathlons in Hawaii, tried to ride his bike from Denver to Greeley for camp, but tumbled on the road and broke his collarbone.

Bowlen ultimately purchased land in Arapahoe County’s newly-developed Dove Valley southeast of Denver and near Centennial private airport for his nomadic Broncos. And he spent millions on the construction of a two-story office building, a locker room, position meeting rooms, a large auditorium and a weight training center alongside three (120-yard) practice fields. Years later, the complex dedicated to Bowlen’s dad was enlarged and renovated, and a fieldhouse honoring the late Mr. B was added.

This massive, modern multiplex has served as the Broncos’ permanent home from 2003-2023. All is silent Sunday.

The 64th training camp in franchise history begins this week. It will be a fresh beginning for the Broncos.