Rest in peace, Paul Roach.

Roach, who oversaw a tremendously successful era of University of Wyoming athletics, died Sunday at the age of 95, the school announced.

His wife, Marge, was at his side.

Roach is the only man to simultaneously serve as athletics director and football head coach at Wyoming. He was the athletics director from 1987-96 and football coach from 1987-90. He coached the Pokes to a 20-5 record and two bowl games in his first two years as coach.

"Coach Roach was so much more than a damn good coach," Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman said. "He was caring, smart, disciplined, funny, but most of all a great communicator. He knew when and how to say things — a skill few have, and he did it without an ego."

"Wyoming will be forever grateful to him," Burman added.

During Roach's time as athletics director, Wyoming produced roughly 280 academic all-conference performers across all sports. As the football coach, he led the Cowboys to Western Athletic Conference titles in 1987 and 1988. Wyoming went undefeated in league play in both years, and Roach twice was named WAC Coach of the Year.

"Coach Roach was a great mentor and friend," said current Wyoming coach Craig Bohl. "He was a phenomenal coach and person. He meant so much to his players and the Wyoming fans."

Roach also coached on John Madden's staff with the Oakland Raiders. He later served as the backfield coach with the Broncos from 1977-80, a tenure that saw the Broncos reach their first Super Bowl. He retired from Wyoming in 1996.

