The XFL will play its championship game Saturday night between the D.C. Defenders and the Arlington Renegades, and there will be some other intrigue during the weekend involving the league.

A number of players from the XFL will take part in NFL rookie minicamps. That includes outside linebacker Trent Harris, quarterback Ben DiNucci and running back Jacques Patrick competing at the Broncos' camp, which runs Friday through Sunday.

More than 50 players are expected for Denver’s camp, and they will come from a variety of groups. There will be the five draft picks from last month, although safety JL Skinner, a sixth-round pick, won’t participate as he continues to recover from a torn pectoral muscle. There will be some eligible young players on the Broncos’ roster, namely practice-squad guys from last season. There will be more than 15 undrafted free agents. And there will be a similar number of tryout players, most of them rookies but some being veterans.

Plenty of eyes will be on wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., a second-round pick, linebacker Drew Sanders and cornerback Riley Moss, both third-round selections, and center Alex Forsyth, a seventh-round pick. But they all will continue to be on hand for the remainder of spring drills and onward.

For the XFL players, what they do this weekend will determine if they get a contract offer from Denver to stick around. XFL players are first eligible to sign Monday with NFL teams.

“I haven’t been to a rookie minicamp since my rookie year,’’ said Harris, who last went to one as an undrafted free agent with New England in 2018. “The key is just to be fast and be smart and be quick.”

Harris, who got into 19 NFL regular-season games with Miami and the New York Giants from 2019-21, led the XFL with 9 ½ sacks for the Houston Roughnecks. He has told The Denver Gazette the hope is to be signed after this weekend by the Broncos, who have a need for a pass rusher.

DiNucci also has NFL experience. He was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and 2021 and played in two games in 2020. That included a start in which he completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards in a 23-9 loss at Philadelphia.

DiNucci led the Seattle Sea Dragons to the XFL playoffs in 2023, throwing for 2,671 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 regular-season games. If he looks good this weekend, the Broncos could sign him to provide competition for Jarrett Guarantano as the third-string quarterback.

“He’s a good player,’’ Patrick said. “They threw the ball a lot, and he carried (the Sea Dragons) throughout the season. It’s good to see him get an opportunity as well.”

Patrick was second in the XFL in rushing with 443 yards for the San Antonio Brahmas. He has spent time with four different NFL teams since being undrafted out of Florida State in 2019, has not gotten into a regular-season game. But with there being uncertainty on when starting running back Javonte Williams will be back after suffering a serious knee injury last October, the Broncos are looking solidify their depth at the position.

“He's a big dude and he runs hard,'' Harris said of the 6-foot-2, 234-pound Patrick. "But he's also kind of shifty."

The Broncos on Thursday waived tackle Casey Tucker, leaving them with 77 players on the roster. The offseason limit is 90, so they likely will need to make more moves Friday to sign all their undrafted free agents. And if they sign any XFL players and any other tryout players after the minicamp, additional moves will need to be made next week.